Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/30/2024 – 12:00

A few years after judging the special forum by function prerogative, known as privileged forum, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumes discussion on the topic to assess the scope of the prerogative for deputies, senators, ministers and other authorities who commit crimes using their function even if they have left the position.

The rapporteur of the action at the Court, Minister Gilmar Mendes, maintained that, at the end of the mandate, the person being investigated only loses jurisdiction if the crimes were committed before the person took office or are not related to the exercise of the function.

The privileged forum is provided for in the 1988 Constitution and has undergone some revisions. The prerogative is the target of contestation by civil society and Congress has already proposed a proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to extinguish the prerogative. Deputies supporting former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) have already asked a few times between 2023 and 2024 for the inclusion of the matter to be voted on in the Chamber plenary.

What is the privileged forum?

The privileged forum determines that those who occupy certain positions are judged in specific spheres of the Judiciary. According to the current understanding, investigations and criminal proceedings involving authorities such as deputies and senators only need to begin and end in the STF if they are related to the exercise of the mandate.

When did the privileged forum appear in Brazil?

The prerogative already existed in the first Brazilian Constitution, from 1824. It was up to the Imperial Senate “to learn about individual crimes committed by members of the Imperial Family, State ministers, State counselors, and senators; and the crimes of deputies, during the period of the legislature”.

This same text says that the emperor had an “inviolable and sacred” personality. “He is not subject to any responsibility”, says the text.

Who judges whom?

The STF is the one who judges most cases. The Court is responsible for judging the president of the Republic, the vice-president, ministers, deputies, senators, the attorney general of the Republic, commanders of the Armed Forces, ministers of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) and heads of diplomatic missions. .

It is up to the Senate to judge crimes under the responsibility of the president and vice-president, ministers of the STF, the National Council of Justice (CNJ), the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP), the attorney general of the Republic and the attorney general of the Union.

What is the justification for the existence of the privileged forum?

The resource was created to ensure the impartiality of judging bodies and prevent the improper use of the Judiciary in political-electoral conflicts, preventing lower courts from being under the influence of regional disputes, if cases were judged there.

When is the privileged forum lost?

At this point, the person stops benefiting as soon as they leave the position that had a privileged position.

What does the STF judge?

In 2018, the STF defined, by seven votes to four, that federal deputies and senators only have the privileged forum provided for when crimes are committed in the exercise of their mandate and depending on the position in which they occupy. Common crimes committed before parliamentarians assume their positions or without any connection with their functions are judged by courts of first instance. This is the point that can now change.

The backdrop of the current trial is a habeas corpus by senator Zequinha Marinho (Podemos-PA). He is a defendant in a criminal action in the Federal Court of the Federal District on suspicion of operating a “rachadinha” scheme when he served as a federal deputy. The defense denies the accusations and says that the case should be processed in the Supreme Court, because since then he has held positions with forum prerogative.

In this case, the new rule would apply to cases of resignation, non-reelection, impeachment, among others.

How is the trial at the STF?

At this moment, the trial was suspended, following a request for review (more time for analysis) from the president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, made this Friday, 29. The score has five votes in favor of maintaining the prerogative even after leaving of functions. Ministers Cristiano Zanin, Dias Toffoli and Flávio Dino accompanied Gilmar before Barroso asked to see him. Even with the suspension, minister Alexandre de Moraes decided to bring forward the vote and follow the rapporteur's vote.