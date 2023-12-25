Notes are a reference for interest on public bonds; on Tuesday (Dec 19), S&P raised the rating of the Brazilian economy

Risk classification by foreign agencies represents a measure of international investors' confidence in the economy of a given country. The notes serve as a reference for the interest on public bonds, which represent the cost for the government to borrow money from investors.

These agencies also assign ratings to the securities that companies issue in the financial market, evaluating the companies' ability to honor their commitments.

The investment grade acts as a certificate that countries are not at risk of defaulting on their public debt. Below this category is the speculative grade, whose probability of failing to pay the public debt increases as the grade decreases.

When a country defaults, the bonds are considered junk. The same goes for companies.

The most reputable agencies on the market are FitchThe Moody's and the S&P (Standard & Poor's), which periodically send technicians to the evaluated countries to analyze economic conditions.

A positive assessment makes a country and its companies raise funds on the international market with lower costs and better payment conditions.

Likewise, a good rating attracts foreign investment to the country. Foreign pension funds only invest in countries with an investment grade granted by at least two risk rating agencies. Otherwise, the country will be considered speculative grade.

In 2008, Brazil had been elevated to investment grade. The first agency to include the country at this level was S&P, in April of that year. The decision was followed by Fitch, in May of the same year, and by Moody's, in September 2009.

FALL

In September 2015, S&P removed the country's investment grade rating and gave it a negative outlook, paving the way for the rating to be downgraded again in February 2016.

In December 2015, Fitch reduced Brazil's rating to a level below the good paying category.

Moody's removed Brazil's investment grade in February 2016, a week after the 2nd downgrade by S&P. At the time, Moody's reduced the country's rating to 2 levels below investment grade.

NOTE RATING

Last Tuesday (Dec 19, 2023), S&P raised its rating rating of the Brazilian economy BB- for BB. The outlook was classified as stable. The announcement was made after the approval of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of tax reform in Congress. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 444 kB, in English).

The degree is still considered speculative. That is, the note BB still does not give Brazil investment grade, according to S&P criteria. To reach investment grade, you will have to rise to BBB-, or two notes higher. It was the first increase in Brazil's risk rating at Standard & Poor's since 2011.

S&P was the only risk agency out of the 3 most relevant in the world that maintained Brazil with 3 ratings below the risk level. The agency had changed the perspective to “positive” in June. Fitch had already increased the rating BB- for BB in July.

In the case of public bonds, investment grade helps a country to obtain lower interest rates on external debt securities. Through public debt, a government issues bonds to raise resources in the financial market.

The money is used to meet financing needs and allow the Treasury to honor short-term commitments. In return, the government promises to return the money to investors with interest. The lower the rates, the greater the confidence in the country's ability to pay.

CRITIQUES

Although the scores serve as a parameter for the credibility of governments and companies in the financial market, risk rating agencies face criticism for having made their predictions wrong.

Before 2008, the agencies gave high marks to real estate loan sales operations in the United States, which collapsed and triggered a global economic crisis.

In 2013, the United States Department of Justice opened an investigation against S&P on suspicion of fraud in the classification of mortgage products. In February 2015, the agency paid a $1.37 billion fine for its role in the 2008 crisis.

With information from Brazil Agency.