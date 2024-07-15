Criminals try to convince the victim that they made the transfer by mistake and use persuasion techniques to get the alleged beneficiary to return the money.

As Pix is ​​increasingly used for payments and money transfers, reports of scams that attempt to harm bank customers are also increasing.

One of them, which recently went viral on social media, is the wrong Pix scam. Brazil Agency prepared a report to show how the criminals’ trick works and how to protect yourself from scam attempts.

The coup

Pix broke a record for transactions last Friday (5 July 2024). There were 224 million transfers between bank accounts, according to the BC (Central Bank). With such a large number of transactions, it is easy to believe that some were actually made by mistake.

It is precisely in this scenario that scammers start to carry out the wrong Pix scam. The first step taken by fraudsters is to make a transfer to the potential victim’s account. Since part of the Pix key is a cell phone number, it is not difficult for the scammer to obtain a phone number and make a Pix.

Immediately after the transfer, the person contacts the person by phone number, either by phone call or WhatsApp message, for example.

Once contact has been made, the criminal tries to convince the victim that they made the transfer by mistake and uses persuasion techniques to get the supposed beneficiary to return the money.

“I needed to receive some money to pay the rent, but the guy sent it to the wrong number. Can you transfer it to me here?”reports a user of X (formerly Twitter), whose mother had R$600 deposited in her bank account.

In an attempt to convince, one of the keys to the scam being successful is: the malicious person asks for the refund to a different account from the one that made the initial transfer.

It is intuitive to think that the first way to find out if a suspicious contact is a scam is to check whether the money was actually deposited into the victim’s account. To do this, simply check the bank statement. The factor that leads the person to make the mistake is that the money is actually in the account.

From the moment the victim is convinced and decides to make a Pix to the indicated account as a way to return the money, they have fallen for the scam.

Reversal

The damage occurs because, in parallel with the work of convincing the victim, the scammer uses a mechanism created precisely to prevent scams, the Special Refund Mechanism.

Pix’s exclusive mechanism was created to facilitate refunds in the event of fraud, increasing the chances of the victim recovering the funds. Criminals trigger the procedure, claiming that they were deceived by the person who is actually the victim.

The alleged transaction is analyzed. However, when the banks involved in the transfers realize that the real victim received the amount and then transferred it to a third account, they understand this triangulation as typical of a scam.

Then, the money is forcibly withdrawn from the balance of the deceived person. In this way, the scammer who had already received the money back voluntarily gets another refund, to the detriment of the victim.

Once it is confirmed that the person has fallen for the scam, they can also activate the refund mechanism. However, the account that received the money transferred in “good faith” may already be empty, with no balance to refund the loss.

“Return” button

When guiding the procedure that must be followed in case of receiving a Pix by mistakethe Central Bank explains that “there are no rules from the BC or CMN [Conselho Monetário Nacional] on refunds in case of mistake or error by the payer, but the Penal Code of 1940 deals with misappropriation”.

The body advises that “just access the transaction you want to return in your bank’s app and make the return”.

The Pix tool has a “return” option, which is different from making another transfer. It is a procedure that, when triggered by the bank customer, returns the amount received to the account that actually originated the initial Pix.

This procedure disqualifies an attempted fraud and would not be considered irregular if the scammer activates the refund mechanism.

Med 2.0

In June, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) announced that it had suggested to the Central Bank an improvement to the Special Refund Mechanism, which currently blocks money resulting from fraud only in the account that received the funds, the so-called first layer, which can simply be reset by scammers. With MED 2.0, tracking and blocking will be extended to more layers.

“We have already observed that criminals spread money from scams and crimes across multiple accounts very quickly, and so it is important to improve the system so that it reaches more layers”stated at the time the deputy director of Services at Febraban, Walter Faria.

According to the federation, the development of MED 2.0 will take place over the course of 2024 and 2025 and implementation will be in 2026.