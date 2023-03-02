There is nothing better for great frustration than great expectations. And it seems to be this logic that is guiding Brazil’s relations with the United States, at least when the agenda is environmental. The best and most recent proof of this happened last Monday, February 28, when the Minister of the Environment and Climate Change of Brazil, Marina Silva, and the Special Envoy for the Climate of the United States, John Kerry, spoke to journalists after an hour meeting to discuss the Amazon Fund and related matters. What was heard from the two was a lot of blah-blah-blah and little or no action.

In the summary of the opera, Brazil left the meeting with the same thing it entered: a promise full of effect words that the United States is committed to helping its most important poor neighbor in the southern hemisphere to take care of a forest of 5 million kmtwo, but without any signed action plan, let alone any financial contribution to the fund. It is worth remembering that less than a month ago, President Lula had left a meeting with Kerry’s boss, President Joe Biden, with the promise of a check for US$ 50 million. Not even that one was featured this time.

This reminds me of a survey recently released by the UN Global Compact in Brazil, which shows that despite 78.4% of the 190 Brazilian companies heard stating that they treat the ESG agenda as strategic for business, only 59.5% claim that allocate financial resources to the area. That is, there is a portion that corresponds to the 18.9 percentage points of difference that they say they make, but without saying how they pay for it. Well, and since when does something that is really strategic for companies not receive a budget to make it viable?

Talk of ESG commitments without an action plan and without budget is greenwashing. And that’s exactly what the United States is doing when they talk about the Amazon. On the outside, a beautiful speech. Inside, a musty vacuum. If for diplomacy this posture is bad, but manageable as Minister Marina da Silva did when trying to explain the absence of an agreement signed with the United States, for the planet it is irremediable. The Amazon is reaching the tipping point, the milestone for the savannization process to accelerate, and without resources, Brazil will not be able to reverse the current damage.