Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 03/17/2024 – 15:00

SouthRock filed for judicial recovery of the Subway snack bar chain in Brazil. The decision came after the North American headquarters canceled the licensing contract that the company had with the network. The reported debt for the operation is R$482 million.

SouthRock had already entered into judicial recovery at the end of last year with the São Paulo Court of Justice, in a process that included some of the brands it operates in Brazil, such as Starbucks and TGI Fridays. At the time, however, it had left Subway out.

In the new request, SouthRock stated that “a small group of creditors saw fit to interrupt the negotiations and conversations that had been held until then and began to pursue, in a forced and unilateral manner, the immediate satisfaction of their credits.” After this, the global owner of the brand requested the termination of the so-called “Forbearance Agreement”, which gave the right to operate the restaurant’s franchises.

Understand the crisis

SouthRock is a franchisor of the following brands: Starbucks, TGI Fridays, Brazil Airport, Brazil Highway and Eataly.

SouthRock's judicial recovery request was formally requested in November 2023, with a registered debt of R$1.8 billion. The request was accepted by the Court in December.

Now, Subway's judicial recovery in the country has been requested in parallel by the company. In the request presented to the Court this week, the controlling company points out that the snack bar chain suffered a sharp drop in revenue with the closure of stores during the pandemic. The network also suffered from the lack of credit lines and the difficulties faced by some commercial partners.

“Excess debt, low profitability resulting from the closure of its restaurants for several months in 2020 due to Covid 19 – which, in itself, represented a drop of approximately 95% in sales and default on the part of its commercial partners – and the impossibility of obtaining new lines of credit, compromised the ability of the SouthRock Group companies to honor their financial commitments”, the companies’ lawyers wrote in the request for judicial recovery.

In the document, the company says that Subway has almost 40 thousand stores around the world, with more than 1,600 units in Brazil.

Headquarters says nothing changes at Subway in Brazil

In a press release, Subway Corporate reported that the chain's master franchise contract in the country had been terminated since October 2023, when SouthRock requested the suspension of payments to creditors, and that nothing changes in Subway's operation.

“Thus, the request for judicial recovery presented by some entities of the SouthRock group affects only such entities and does not concern Subway Corporate”, says the statement. The global owner of Subway also adds that it is “committed to the long-term growth and success of franchisees in the country”.