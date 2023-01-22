The President of the Republic, the majority, the minority and the opposition choose their own leaders to act in Congress

The party leader plays an essential role in the functioning of the Chamber of Deputies. He is the deputy chosen by members of the bench to lead the party, party bloc or federation he represents in the legislative process.

The President of the Republic, the women’s bench, the majority, the minority and the opposition also choose their own leaders to act in Congress.

Parties that have not met the performance clause, however, have no party leadership, but representation with limited prerogatives.

Leaders have both administrative and legislative functions. They are the ones who indicate the names of the deputies to compose the committees and can also replace them at any time. Leaders also participate in meetings on behalf of the benches, especially the college of leaders.

During all the votes, it is the leaders who express whether the bench is in favor or against the proposal under analysis, present highlights in an attempt to change the text and can also make use of requests to postpone the vote on the proposal. They are also entitled to a different speaking time during the voting for speeches, the leadership communication.

REPRESENTATION

The leader acts for the group of the bench in the size of his representation, that is, his signature is valid for the number of the bench he represents. The holding of a formal session (of homage), for example, depends on the signature of 52 deputies or one or more leaders representing this group.

Therefore, the limit of a leader’s performance depends mainly on the size of the collegiate he represents. The larger the party, the more prerogatives the leader has to intervene in the legislative process: the longer the speech, the greater the number of highlights, the greater the number of regimental tools that the leader can propose alone.

The regiment also authorizes leaders of different parties to come together to make decisions on behalf of their groups. Proposing an emergency vote on a proposal, for example, depends on the signature of 257 deputies or leaders representing that number.

With information from News Chamber Agency.