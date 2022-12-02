In times of the World Cup, it is interesting to think about the good practices that permeate (at least by assumption) professional sports. And accepting that you lost is perhaps the greatest example of this. Defeated at the polls (including with a review of the VAR of the STF), the acting president Jair Bolsonaro teaches how not to act in the face of a result that he does not like. Imagine if a team, already out of the world cup in the first phase of the championship, enters the field in the last game to comply with the table and chooses to use the 90 minutes just to hit the shins of the opponents? Or do you spend precious time questioning the referee and delaying the progress of the match? Well, this is Bolsonaro’s profile in the face of setback. Freezing of funds, blocking of resources for “friends of the center”, blackout of presidential dispatches and less than 80 hours worked on the official schedule since November 1st. This is the X-ray of the team that, already defeated, needs to enter the field only for a formality by the tournament organizers.

But it must be remembered that even though the president is frustrated, he still needs to hold office and there is still a month of notice to go. The problem is that he acts openly in the same modus operandi that he has always worked in a veiled way: through rancor and resentment. This week he attacked federal universities. Without having built at least one higher education institution in four years of government, Bolsonaro froze R$344 million that would have been earmarked for the basic cost of operations. The Ministry of Education puts the bill in the Economy folder and there the orientation is to make provisions so that there is no crime of fiscal responsibility at the end of the government’s fiscal year.

This is just the official version. Allies of the president, who are divided between those who understand that Bolsonaro is depressed, those who see that there is some “greater plan” (read coup attempt) and those who see only resentment in the president agree that Bolsonaro does little, if any, effort, to keep the public machine running. With that, Guedes scissors can act indiscriminately.

Another decision by Bolsonaro directly affected former allies of the president. The so-called Secret Budget. According to information from the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, the release was suspended after Arthur Lira signaled an agreement with Lula, in exchange for the PT’s support for the parliamentarian’s candidacy for re-election as head of the Chamber. Of the R$16.5 billion reserved for the secret budget this year, R$7.8 billion are blocked by the federal government. Officially, the blockade would be headed by Paulo Guedes, in line with the other tightening promoted in recent weeks, but certainly, as it was a political resource, it needed Bolsonaro’s endorsement to be vetoed. Sad and dwarfed, Bolsonaro will leave the Alvorada Palace in January as a bad president and a terrible loser.