admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 15/12/2023 – 19:25

The Public Electoral Ministry (MPE) requested the impeachment of senator and former Lava Jato Operation judge Sérgio Moro (União-PR), on the grounds of abuse of economic power during last year's electoral campaign. The MPE calls for the impeachment of Moro, elected to the Senate from Paraná, and the declaration of ineligibility for eight years.

Moro is accused by the Liberal Party and the Brazilian Federation of Hope (PT/PCdoB/PV) of having caused an electoral imbalance in the elections for senator in October last year, where he was elected with 1.9 million votes (33.5% of valid votes). The applicants argue that this irregularity had occurred since the launch of their pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic, at the end of 2021, which was later discarded.

The Public Ministry considered investments made by Podemos, the party that Moro joined when he entered political life and launched himself as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. In May last year, the former judge joined União Brasil after seeing his chances of winning in the presidential race diminish and officially ran for the Senate. Spending on the pre-campaign to the Legislature reached the mark of R$2 million.

The MPE's 79-page opinion is signed by electoral attorneys Marcelo Godoy and Eloísa Helena Machado. They maintain that Moro's pre-campaign spending exceeded a reasonable limit.

“What makes the pre-campaign of those being investigated abusive, in this case, is the huge investment of financial resources made for personal promotion, generating great visibility for the pre-campaign, to the detriment of the other candidates for the Senate of Paraná”, says an excerpt of the document.

The opinion lists expenses for travel, press conferences, communications consultancy, legal services and vehicle rental, among others. The document also states that the “excessive” use of resources compromised the “fairness” and “legitimacy” of the election.

In a note sent to Estadão, Moro said he respected, but disagreed with the MPE's opinion. According to the senator, the prosecutors considered expenses outside of Paraná that would not be related to the election as security expenses “so as not to be murdered by the First Command of the Capital (PCC)”.

“We will continue to lower the bill even further in the work of convincing the judges of the Regional Court of Paraná (TRE-PR). Dismissal will happen”, stated the senator.

What are the next steps in the trial against Moro?

Moro is being tried by TRE-PR. On the 7th, the senator was heard by the Court, where he denied irregularities in his electoral campaign.

O Estadão found that the senator refused to answer the questions asked by the parties and only gave explanations to the questions asked by the judge in the case. The MPE did not ask questions.

With the MPF's demonstration, the next step in the trial against Moro will be the presentation of the vote by the rapporteur of the electoral process, judge Luciano Carrasco Falavinha Souza. According to lawyer Luiz Peccicin, who represents the PT in the case, this is expected to happen on January 22nd.

In the trial session at the TRE in Paraná, both the MPE and Moro's defense will be able to give oral arguments. The authors of the action will also be able to speak out. Following the oral arguments, the rapporteur presents his vote to the other peers of the court on whether or not the senator should be impeached. Then, the other TRE magistrates will give their votes.

What happens if Moro is convicted?

If Moro is convicted of the crimes he is accused of, his mandate will be revoked by the TRE of Paraná. Furthermore, the senator will be ineligible for eight years. If this happens, the former judge will still be able to appeal the decision at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The appeal is also guaranteed to the complainants if the person from Paraná is acquitted.

In a scenario where Moro is impeached, new elections will have to be called for senator in the State, where a new candidate will be elected to replace the former judge until 2030. The election will be scheduled after the case against the senator becomes final. In other words, after a final decision by the TSE.

With the possibility of new elections, politicians are already planning to run in the supplementary election. According to Estadão Column, federal deputies from the Workers' Party Zeca Dirceu and Gleisi Hoffmann and the former leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Chamber Ricardo Barros (PP) have already expressed interest in occupying the vacancy left by Moro. The PL also intends to launch candidates and one candidate is former deputy Paulo Martins. Martins came in second place in the Senate race, losing to the former judge by 250,000 votes.