The Chamber of Deputies is due to vote next week on the urgency regime of the Bill 414/2021, which provides for the opening of the free energy market to all consumers in the country within 42 months from the enactment of the law. When it comes into force, it will be a watershed in the electricity sector, influencing not only costs but also the very structure of supply and consumption.

The free market is an environment in which consumers and traders – or generators – freely negotiate the prices they want to pay for electricity. In an analogous way, it is what already happens in the mobile telephony market, in which customers hire the service of the operator they want.

It is the opposite of the regulated market, in which most consumers are, who cannot choose who to buy energy from. They are served by the distributors, which hold the concession for the region where they live and already have contracted energy from generators. For these consumers, the energy tariff is reviewed annually, based on analysis processes conducted by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency).

Currently, only large consumers can be part of the free market, such as industries and large retail chains, for example, such as shopping malls. They are those with demand above 500 kW. Consumers with a charge lower than this can participate, but as long as they are in a consortium. Contracts range from 6 months to 10 years.

According to the CCEE (Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber), which oversees and manages the sector, the free market currently has 27,586 consumer units. And according to Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), Brazil currently has 88.7 million consumer units in the regulated market.

Here is the evolution of the number of consumers since 2017:

The project’s rapporteur in the Chamber is federal deputy Fernando Coelho Filho (DEM-PE). According to the most recent report and published substitutes, authored by him, the main points of the proposal are

permission for the participation of all consumers in 42 months, without load limitation;

presentation, by the Executive Power, of a plan for the total opening of the low voltage market;

accounting and tariff separation, in up to 24 months, of the commercialization and distribution of electric energy;

option for distributors, after 24 months, to sign specific contracts for the public commercialization service (to serve those who do not migrate to the free market);

Up to 58% lower costs

According to the most recent data from Abraceel (Brazilian Association of Energy Traders), energy prices in the free environment are up to 58% lower than those in the regulated market. Savings vary depending on contract terms. The longer the terms, the lower the prices. On average, the energy tariff in the regulated market is R$430/MWh. In the free market, the average is R$ 182/MWh.

Rodrigo Ferreira, president of the association, states that, although the text of the Chamber maintains, until now, the opening forecast in 42 months, it is possible that this period is brought forward to 36 months.

“The electricity sector will experience a moment in which 3 major events will take place and release energy to the free market: 1) the privatization of the Eletrobras plants, in the process of privatization of the company; 2) expiry of Itaipu’s Annex C; 3) decontracting a considerable volume of thermal plants. These 3 elements will decontract 31% of the distributors’ portfolio. With this volume injected into the free market, it is possible to bring forward to 36 months“, said Rodrigo.

The first factor mentioned by Rodrigo is related to the Eletrobras privatization process. After it is concluded, 22 hydroelectric plants of the group will be unquoted, a jargon that, in short, means that they will leave the quota regime to which they had been submitted – to supply energy at prices below market prices to distributors – and will be able to sell this energy for the free market.

The second factor refers to the expiration, in 2023, of the financial agreement between Brazil and Paraguay regarding the energy generated by the Itaipu hydroelectric plant to which Paraguayans are entitled. Under the treaty, each country gets half of the energy generated. However, as Paraguay does not have enough demand, it sells the surplus to Brazil. Behind the scenes, it is said that the neighboring country wants energy for the Brazilian free market or for Argentina.

Higher costs for those who stay on the regulated

The total opening of the free market has some controversial points, which still need to be resolved. Most of them related to impacts on consumers who are unable or unwilling to leave the regulated environment.

The rapporteur’s most recent draft did not include, for example, the so-called “legacy ballast charge”. This expression means, in a nutshell, the cost of contracting plants, many of them thermal and inflexible, which work constantly, by the electricity sector. For another project, PL 1917, this cost should be incorporated by the free market, but the suggestion came out of the current text of PL 414.

According to Rodrigo, this is a discussion that will be held, but at a later stage. He states that the predominant interest in the free market is for renewable and non-fossil sources, as is the case with the generation of most thermoelectric plants in the country.

“The free market tends to be a buyer of renewable and cheaper energy. Obvious. Every consumer who has freedom prefers to buy the same product in a more sustainable and cheaper way. And the cheapest energy is renewable. So, the expansion that happens via the free market is through the generation of renewable energy,” he said.

The president of Abraceel recognizes, however, the need for thermoelectric plants to provide security to the electricity sector at peak times. But he says that hiring needs to be flexible, precisely so as not to impose high costs on consumers. This, many times, did not happen in the auctions carried out to serve the distributors, that is, the captive market. And those contracts are still in effect.

“The idea [do PL 1917/2015] was to verify, in the past, how much of this energy was purchased and this was shared among all consumers, including free consumers. This proposal generated a lot of discussion in the sector, a lot of controversy, because the free market, despite not having contracted thermal energy, also contracted a lot of energy that guarantees the safety of the system, such as, for example, a very significant portion of the structuring projects in the Amazon“, said Rodrigo.

Alexei Vivan, a partner at Schmidt Valois Advogados and president of ABCE (Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Companies) says that, even with the opening of the free market, the role of energy distributors will continue to exist.

“That is, regardless of whether you have free consumers, you will need the physical infrastructure to deliver to homes. Today, all her income is not in the sale of energy. It’s in the use of her network. Even the captive consumer pays diluted in the price of energy. So, for the distributor it is a positive evolution because, over time, it will no longer have the risk it has today.“, Alexei said.

The risk that Alexei refers to is that of not being able to deliver energy to its consumers. Distributors cannot be out of contract, under penalty of fines imposed by Aneel. He states, however, that there is a concern in the sector regarding the impacts of a possible massive migration.

“The distributors, today, are overcontracted. uOne of the solutions that PL 414 brings is to sell energy bilaterally. Today, that cannot. One will be able to sell to the other. Now, that might not be enough. So, this can represent an imbalance for the distributors“, Alexei said.

The expectation of the deputies is that PL 414 will be approved by the end of May. The project had already been approved by the Senate, but as there were changes in the text, it will have to be voted on again by the senators.