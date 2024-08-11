The accident area will remain closed until all the wreckage is removed; the black box has already been recovered

With the end of the process of recovering the bodies of victims of the Voepass plane crash, which occurred on Friday (9 August 2024), the teams will work to collect the wreckage of the aircraft. Cenipa (Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center) must prepare, within the next 30 days, a preliminary report on the incident.

The accident involving a Voepass ATR 72-500 aircraft killed 62 people in Vinhedo (SP). The turboprop had taken off from the city of Cascavel (PR) heading to Guarulhos (SP). It is the most serious accident in Brazilian commercial aviation since 2007.

The Secretariat of Social Defense and Urban Mobility of Vinhedo informed the Poder360 that flight 2283 crashed in the area of ​​a condominium called Recanto Florido, in the Capela neighborhood.

The crash site will remain closed until all material has been removed. The engines and tail have already been removed from the site. Voepass will send the items for expert analysis. The Fire Department reported this Sunday (11 August) that it has completed its work at the site.The debris remains at the site under the responsibility of the Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Center”, declared the government of São Paulo.

Cenipa declared on Saturday (10.Aug) that it had recovered the black box of Voepass flight 2283. Speaking to journalists, Air Brigadier Marcelo Moreno, head of Cenipa, informed that the teams already have the CVR (Cockpit Voice Recorder) and FDR (Flight Data Recorder) recorders.

These devices are essential for reconstructing the events that led to the accident. The CVR records radio communications and cockpit sounds, such as the pilots’ voices and engine noise, while the FDR monitors parameters such as altitude, speed and direction.

Moreno spoke about the need to assess the degree of destruction of the recorders. “It may be necessary to send the equipment to the United States, to the manufacturers, to recover the data due to urgency”, he stated.

According to the government of São Paulo, the IML (Legal Medical Institute) of São Paulo “continues to provide uninterrupted and exclusive care to victims of the plane crash“. Until At the moment, 2 bodies have been identified.

On Saturday (10.Aug), 26 families of victims of the Voepass plane crash were welcomed in the auditorium of the Oscar Freire Institute, close to the central unit of the IML in São Paulo.Family members were instructed on the delivery of medical documentation that could help identify the bodies, in addition to the collection of biological materials for genetic testing, when necessary.”, said the state administration.

The government of the State of São Paulo is coordinating the reception of victims’ families to identify the bodies. A hotel in the capital of São Paulo has been reserved to receive them. In addition to the capital of São Paulo, DNA collection is being carried out in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of the State of São Paulo, and in Cascavel.

