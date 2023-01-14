President of the Racial Equality Commission of the OAB says that the change sanctioned by Lula follows the understanding of superior courts

The equation of the crime of racial injury with that of racism, sanctioned this week by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), corrects a distortion, say experts consulted by the Brazil Agency. “This change in the law comes to repair a great injustice”says the president of the Racial Equality Commission of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) in São Paulo, Irapuã Santana do Nascimento da Silva, in reference to the Law 14,532 of 2023.

Irapuã explains that the crime of racism is established by Law 7716 of 1989but that, in 1997, there was a change that ended up creating the differentiation between racist offenses directed directly at a person and racial discrimination. “If we look at what happened within the legislative process, in the dead of night, they simply put racial slurs in the Penal Code instead of in Law 7,716”.

Thus, in practice, injury became a less serious crime, with a shorter penalty, which could have the possibility of punishment extinguished after a certain period, unlike racism, which is imprescriptible. Likewise, the racial insult established the possibility of the accused responding freely with the payment of bail – which is not authorized in the case of racism.

According to Irapuã, the legal change follows the recent understandings of the higher courts. In October 2021, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) understood that the crime of racial injury does not prescribe and that cases could be criminally framed as racism.

Mackenzie Presbyterian College professor and author of the book recreational racismAdilson Moreira, says that racial injury is one of the forms of discrimination based on color or origin.

According to Moreira, racism is when an intentional and arbitrary act is committed to put a non-white person at a disadvantage. This can happen by denial of rights, by non-provision of services by a public or private institution or by impeding access to jobs. These behaviors were already explicitly prohibited by the law that punished racism.

Injury, emphasizes Moreira, is an attack on honor, in the case of a racial offense, involving a person’s color, race or origin. “[É] when a particular message affects one’s sense of personal worth.

Despite the differentiation between the behaviors that were in effect until last week, the professor says that the intention of the actions is the same. “It is an intentional act that seeks to impose a disadvantage on someone”declares. “Motivated by stereotypes, by false generalizations about a certain group, by the idea that these people, being inferior, do not deserve either the same opportunities or the same level of social respectability that white people have”.

lack of punishment

However, the legal differentiation between injury and racism meant that, in practice, there was no punishment for most crimes. “Practically no one has yet been convicted of the crime of racism”it says. “What many lawyers have always done was request the downgrading of the crime of racism to the crime of racial injury”he says.

In Moreira’s assessment, this also has to do with law enforcement by the police and the judiciary: “A large part of court judges have little or no knowledge of what racism is, what discrimination is, what anti-discrimination law is. And furthermore, our courts are fundamentally white, upper-class heterosexual people. Therefore, there has always been a denial of the social relevance of racism, whether by the delegates, the Public Prosecutor’s Office or the judges”.

The professor believes that the law is correct in bringing tougher penalties if racist offenses occur in cultural, sporting or humorous environments. For Moreira, jokes and alleged pranks are a way used to practice racism in a muffled way.

Moreira says that the hatred and contempt expressed in this way often serves to guarantee the space of white people in better social positions, to the detriment of black and indigenous people. “What lies behind this naughty racism is white supremacy [ideia de que as populações brancas são superiores às demais]”says about the actions that end up creating environments in which black people cannot remain.

The penalties for injury in the new law, initially from 2 to 5 years in prison and a fine, can also be increased if the offenses are made to attack someone’s religiosity.

With information from Brazil Agency.