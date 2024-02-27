Governments of the 2 countries discuss 2024 tariffs and review of the so-called annex C of the plant construction treaty, which deals with the financial bases of the agreement

The governments of Brazil and Paraguay are negotiating new rules for the Itaipuadministered by the state-owned Itaipu Binacional and located on the border between the two countries, in Foz do Iguaçu (PR). The discussions include defining the tariff that will be charged for energy generated in 2024, and reviewing the so-called annex C of the hydroelectric construction treaty.

Setting the tariff is the most urgent point. The rate, called Cuse (Unit Cost of Electricity Services), is defined every year, in an agreement between Brazil and Paraguay. It is charged in dollars for the energy generated, in a calculation that considers, among other points, the plant's operating expenses and portions of the debt incurred to build the dam.

The president of Paraguay, Santiago Peñacame to Brasília on January 15th for a meeting with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), whose agenda was the negotiation of the tariff for the Itaipu plant. The country wants to increase the rate from the current US$16.71 per kW/month to US$20.75, that is, an adjustment of 24%.

On that occasion, Lula recognized that there are differences between the 2 countries on the topic. The Brazilian side refuses to give any increase. The federal government made a counter-proposalbut to reduce the tariff paid for hydroelectric energy by 11.6%, reaching US$14.77.

Meetings with negotiators from the 2 countries on the tariff have been held almost weekly. On the Brazilian side, ministers Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) and Mauro Vieira (Foreign Relations) actively participate in the negotiations and have already warned to Paraguay that no increase will be accepted.

O Power360 found that the debate is far from a consensus and there is no deadline for the end of the negotiation. Although Lula and the government's desire is to reduce the tariff to lower the country's electricity bill, in the face of Paraguayan pressure, the tendency is for Brazil to accept an agreement to maintain the current rate.

On the Paraguayan side, Peña, who assumed the presidency in August 2023, wants to increase federal revenue from the plant to help finance works in the country that were promised during the campaign.



The Brazilian government has considered 2 points. Firstly, Lula has hit in the cost of electricity for regulated consumers, which are those served by local distributors. A possible increase in Itaipu would make the situation worse, since this contract is only paid by these consumers.

According to calculations made by the founding partner of Cbie (Brazilian Infrastructure Center) Advisory, Bruno Pascon, Paraguay's proposal would lead to an increase in Brazilians' electricity bills by 1.4%. The Lula government's offer would lead to a general drop in prices of 0.7%.

Secondly, the Brazilian government understands that there is no reason to increase the tariff, since the cost of operating Itaipu has not increased and the debt incurred to build the plant has already been paid. Therefore, in fact, there would be room to reduce the rate.

The power generation at the Itaipu plant is divided: 50% for each country. Historically, however, Paraguay uses about 17%. The remainder is sold to Brazil at the Cuse value. Thus, in addition to paying the fee for its half to the plant, the Brazilian government injects resources into the Paraguayan cash flow by purchasing the surplus.

The forecast is contained in the so-called annex C of the Itaipu Treaty, signed between Brazil and Paraguay in 1973, when the two nations signed a binational partnership to build the plant. In February 2023, the company paid off the last installments of the debt contracted 50 years ago to build the project.

With the end of the debt, the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) approved maintaining the Cuse value at US$16.71/kW for 2024, which is valid until the final definition. The Cuse makes up 94.61% of the transfer price for the hydroelectric plant, with the remainder mainly made up of debt payments.

The rate for this year, however, remains without a final answer. The same dilemma was faced in 2022 and 2023, but in smaller proportions. The difference is that this time Paraguay was refusing to sign the document responsible for allowing the plant to operate provisionally while the parties reach a consensus.

Given the impediment, the binational state-owned company's budget for 2024 was blocked, which was only resolved last week. Because of this, both Brazil and Paraguay were prevented from paying their suppliers, even their employees.

Without the final budget for 2024, which depends on the setting of the tariff, the state-owned company's investment plans are also in doubt. standby. This is the case with the possibility of sponsoring COP30, the UN Climate Conference (United Nations). As shown by the Power360the Lula government expects R$1 billion from the plant to the event, which will be in Belém (PA), in 2025.

Annex C

The discussion between Brazil and Paraguay, however, goes beyond setting tariffs for 2024. The countries also need to redefine the terms of Annex C of the Itaipu Treaty, which establishes the financial bases of the agreement.

This is a less urgent discussion, which Brazil argues should only be done after the 2024 tariff is defined. Paraguay, on the other hand, wants both decisions to be taken at the same time.

Annex C was signed on April 26, 1973 and was valid for 50 years, having expired last year. Among the points that were defined by the document and that need to be reviewed is the Cuse calculation methodology. Here are the full Annex C (PDF – 88 kB) and your regulation (PDF – 235 kB).

According to the rules in the annex, the calculation should be made considering:

The annual powers to be contracted;

The energy to be generated each year;

The annual amounts corresponding to capital income (profit), royalties and reimbursement of administration and supervision charges;

The annual amounts of Itaipu's debt service;

Debt service arising from remaining investments, each year;

Annual operating expenses;

The balance of the operating account from the previous year.

The documents specify how to calculate the adjustment factor for each of the items above. The so-called “royalties” are financial compensations that the Brazilian and Paraguayan governments receive for using the hydraulic potential of the Paraná River for energy production.

Annex C also includes supply conditions, such as the rule that Paraguay is prohibited from selling surplus energy to other countries, being obliged to pass it on to Brazil at cost price. This is because Paraguay entered into debt with Brazil in the process of building the plant.

“The energy produced by hydroelectric use will be divided in equal parts between the two countries, with each country having the right to acquire energy that is not used by the other country for its own consumption”says an excerpt from the regulation in Annex C.

Last year, Santiago Peña even stated that didn't intend remove the exclusivity clause for the sale of surplus, which has already been considered by the country in the past.

However, if the Brazilian government remains adamant about reviewing the values, Paraguayans may end up opting to end the obligation in search of a country that pays more for its energy.