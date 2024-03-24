The action was called Murder Inc., in reference to the gang of killers working for the New York mafias in the 1930s.

A Federal Police (Federal Police) launched an operation this Sunday (24 March 2024) that arrested 3 suspects of ordering the murder of councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes in March 2018. The operation was named Murder Inc., in reference to the gang of killers working for the New York mafias in the 1930s.

Murder Inc. was born in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, an area with a concentration of Jewish residents. At the time, Prohibition was in force, legislation that prohibited the production, sale and transportation of alcoholic beverages in the United States.

Murder Inc. was a group of hired killers, which received this title from the North American media after the repercussions of the murders carried out by the group.

Among the members were Abe “Kid Twist” Reles, Harry “Happy” Mayonnaise, Frank “Dasher” Abbandando and Harry “Pittsburgh Phil” Strauss, known initially as “Brooklyn Boys”.

When they took command of Brownsville, they began a good relationship with the National Crime Syndicate, an organization of Jewish and Italian mobsters in New York, led by “Lucky” Lucian. The union was run by a council of “directors”. In addition to Luciano, there was Louis “Lepke” Buchalter, Bugsy Siegel, Arthur Dutch Schultz Flegenheimer and Meyer Lansky.

To defend its interests, the syndicate hired hired killers to intimidate debtors and people who threatened the operation of the mafia, and even kill them, if necessary. When the execution order comes out, “Lepke” Buchalter called in the hired killers.

The execution branch operated out of a candy store in Brooklyn. The owner of the storefront answered calls and forwarded orders to Abe Reles and his colleagues.

In the 1940s, Reles became an informant for the US police in exchange for protection and a suspended sentence. He passed information to prosecutors about the Brooklyn murder cases.

With the information, Maione, Abbandando, Strauss and Goldstein were tried and sentenced to death by North American justice. Reles was found dead after allegedly falling from a Coney Island hotel window.

Buchalter was tried after Reles' death, because of testimony from other witnesses. He was also sentenced to death. Lucky Luciano was arrested and deported to Italy accused of exploiting prostitution.

