From the newsroom with Agenciesi From the newsroom with Agencies https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-agencias/ 10/07/2024 – 20:46

The Chamber of Deputies voted on the bill regulating tax reform on Wednesday, the 10th. With 336 votes in favor and 142 against – and two abstentions – the parliamentarians approved the basic text of the bill. The debate lasted more than 8 hours in the plenary.

+ Either compensate for the tax relief or re-tax the payroll, otherwise the budget won’t close, says Haddad

The deputies still need to vote on the highlights presented by the parties in an attempt to make other changes to the substitute proposed by the rapporteur, deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG).

The final report was presented last week by the working group composed of federal deputies to analyze the text proposed by the federal government back in April.

Regulation of tax reform

The project regulates several aspects of the collection of the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS), the Social Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS) and the Selective Tax (IS), which will replace PIS, Cofins, ICMS, ISS and partially IPI.

According to the proposal, the average reference rate for the new tax, which is the sum of the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) of states and municipalities and the federal Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), will be 26.5%. Several sectors, however, will have discounts on the reference rate or total exemption, as is the case with the basic food basket.

The new taxes will replace the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), the Social Integration Program (PIS), the Contribution for Financing Social Security (COFINS), the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) and the Tax on Services (ISS). After approval, the new legislation will come into effect in stages: part in 2025, then 2027, 2029 and 2033, when the new tax system will come into effect in full.

Reduction percentages are defined for various sectors and products, in addition to tax benefits, such as presumed credit, reductions in the calculation base, immunities, exemptions and other incentives.

The voted version presented changes such as:

return of 100% of CBS energy, water and gas to low-income people;

maximum rate of 0.25% for minerals – against the maximum of 1% stipulated by the constitutional amendment;

30% reduction in taxes for pet health plans;

all medicines not listed at zero rate will benefit from a 60% reduction in the general rate;

and foreign tourists will receive a refund of taxes on products purchased in Brazil and carried in their luggage.

See the main points of the project:

Cashback

The text regulating the new taxes maintained the rules for tax refunds to the poorest people, the so-called cashback, for water, sewage and energy. According to the text, the IBS and CBS will be returned to people who are members of low-income families registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with a monthly per capita family income of up to half the minimum wage.

The cashback regulations established that the tax refund will benefit families with a per capita income of up to half the minimum wage and those registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). Anyone in one of these two categories will be automatically included in the program. An ordinary law will define how the program will operate.

According to the proposal, the cashback will be 100% for CBS and 20% for IBS, on the purchase of a 13kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); 50% for CBS and 20% for IBS, on the supply of electricity, water, sewage and natural gas; 20% for CBS and IBS, in other cases. The text also opens the possibility for the Union, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities to increase the discounts provided for in the law.

The text also provides for the application of split payment, a mechanism in which the amount paid for IBC and CBS by a buyer is automatically divided between the seller and the tax authorities at the time of the transaction. According to the deputies, the mechanism reduces the possibility of tax evasion and improves the efficiency of tax collection.

Basic food basket and meats

The tax reform regulatory report expanded the national basic food basket with tax-exempt foods from 15 items to 18 items. The text included corn oils, oats and flours in the basket with zero IBS and CBS rates.

According to the list, the following will have a zero tax rate: rice; pasteurized or industrialized fluid milk, in the form of ultra-pasteurized, powdered milk, whole, semi-skimmed or skimmed; and infant formulas defined by specific legal provision; butter; margarine; beans; roots and tubers; coconuts; coffee; soybean oil and babassu oils; cassava flour; corn flour, groats and semolina, and crushed or flaked corn grains; wheat flour; sugar; pasta; common bread (containing only cereal flour, biological yeast, water and salt); corn oils; oats and flours.

Salt and unsweetened natural juices were left out of the basic food basket. The agribusiness group also worked to include tomato sauce and meat, which were also not included in the basic food basket.

Although President Lula defended the inclusion of “popular” meats in the national basic food basket, which will be exempt from VAT, the working group left these foods out of the basket. Thus, beef and chicken will pay 40% of the full VAT rate, as provided for in the text sent by the government.

If the full rate is 26.5%, meat would be subject to a 10.5% tax, as would various foods and agricultural inputs with a reduced rate. According to the working group, if meat were included in the basic food basket, the VAT rate could rise to 27.1%, which would make Brazil the country with the highest rate of this type of tax, surpassing Hungary, which charges 27%.

Medicines and absorbents

Regarding medicines, the government’s original text provided for a list of 343 active ingredients with tax exemption and 850 with a reduced rate to 40% of the total value, paying 10.6% VAT, instead of 26.5%. The text expanded the list of reduced rates to all medicines registered with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and medicines produced in compounding pharmacies. The number of substances exempt from taxes was then 383 and the number of active ingredients with a reduced rate remained at 850.

The deputies removed sildenafil citrate, a sexual impotence medication popularly known as Viagra, from the list of medications with a zero tax rate. The active ingredient will now pay 40% of the full tax rate. Tadalafil, another active ingredient used to treat erectile dysfunction, will continue to have a reduced VAT rate, in the same category as Viagra.

On the other hand, sanitary pads, which in the original version of the project were on the list with a reduced rate of 40%, will be reduced to a zero rate.

Selective Tax

Also known as the sin tax, the Selective Tax had its list of products expanded by the working group. The tax, which will partially replace the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), will now apply to cars, including electric cars, and betting.

In exchange, the members of parliament did not include the tax on trucks, weapons and ammunition. During the processing of the PEC, the Selective Tax on weapons and ammunition was removed from the Selective Tax. Members of parliament and civil society organizations will attempt to reinstate the tax on weapons during the processing.

Now, the list of products with Selective Tax is made up of:

• cigarettes;

• alcoholic beverages;

• sugary drinks;

• vessels and aircraft;

• extraction of iron ore, oil and natural gas;

• physical and online betting;

• cars, including electric ones

Nanoentrepreneur

The deputies created the figure of the nanoentrepreneur, which does not exist in Brazilian legislation. The category is made up of entrepreneurs who earn R$40,500 annually (R$3,375 monthly) who can choose between staying in the Simples Nacional, a simplified regime for micro and small companies that is cumulative (with cascading taxation), or migrating to the VAT, which has a higher rate but is not cumulative.

According to the proposed text, nanoentrepreneurs who switch to VAT will no longer have to pay Social Security contributions. Currently, entrepreneurs with the lowest revenue are individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), who earn up to R$81,000 per year and contribute to Social Security. Therefore, the revenue volume to define a nanoentrepreneur is half that of an MEI.

*With information from the Chamber of Deputies News Agency, Reuters and Estadão Conteúdo