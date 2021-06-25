Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) delivered to the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the 2nd phase of the tax reform proposal. The proposal expands the range of exemption from the Income Tax of Individuals for those who earn R$2,500 per month and creates a 20% rate to tax profits and dividends.

The number of people exempt from income tax will increase from 10.7 million to 16.3 million, according to the Ministry of Economy. Here is the full text of presentation (3 MB).

The Ministry of Economy said that 14.9 million people will have to declare the IPRF with the changes. That is, more people would be exempt (16.3 million).

The folder said that there will be a discount on the tax payment for all income brackets. The reduction varies from 3.1% to 100%, in the case of exemption.

The 20% simplified discount is restricted to those who receive up to R$ 40 thousand per year.

Under current legislation, property declarations are kept at their original value and, when selling the property, the citizen must pay between 15% and 22.5% capital gain tax. It will be allowed to update the equity values, with a 5% tax on the difference. According to the Ministry of Economy, the measure is for those who want to update the value of the property, paying less tax when selling.

TAX FOR BUSINESS

Corporate Income Tax will be reduced in two stages. Currently, the rate is 15%. It will increase to 12.5% ​​in 2022 and to 10% as of 2023. The additional 10% for profits above R$ 20 thousand per month remains.

Payments of bonuses and profit sharing to partners and directors made with company shares cannot be deducted as operating expenses. According to the Ministry of Economy, the company should not benefit from remunerating its executives with stock bonuses. Payments to employees are deductible.

DIVIDENDS

Profits and dividends will be taxed at 20% at source. There is an exemption for micro and small businesses that earn R$20,000 per month.

REAL ESTATE FUNDS

The proposal ends the exemption on income distributed to individuals with shares traded on the stock exchange from 2022. Taxation of other shareholders drops from 20% to 15% on income distribution, amortization and sale of shares.

