The President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, highlighted from the virtual plenary of the Court, this Monday (13.Dec.2022), the judgment of 3 lawsuits that discuss the collection of Difal (Aliquot Differential) of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services).

The ministers decide, in practice, whether the collection of Difal by the States is valid for 2022 or for next year, considering that the LC (Supplementary Law) 190, approved on January 4 and which regulates the charge, would only take effect in 2023.

With the highlight of the case, the vote, which was 5 to 2 for the collection from 2023, is taken to the physical plenary and the score is reset. Now, the shares (ADIs 7066🇧🇷 7070 and 7078) under the report of Minister Alexandre de Moraes should be discussed in February 2023.

The minister’s decision was issued after having met with 15 governors this Monday (13.Dec), among elected names and in the current mandate. The current score was unfavorable for the federative units and depended on just one more vote to form a majority.

In note (full – 17 KB), Weber said the highlight “serves governments and the population of states, which will also be affected🇧🇷 The representatives of the States allege a drop in revenue and seek, with this, to reverse the result.

In the vote, Minister Alexandre de Moraes understood that the regulation by the LC did not change the tax burden, changing only the destination of the collection. Therefore, it does not meet the nonagesimal priority and must be charged from 2022 onwards. full of Moraes’ vote (151 KB).

Moraes manifested himself in September, when the trial began, but there was a request for a view (more time for analysis) from Minister Dias Toffoli. Despite disagreeing with Moraes’ vote, Toffoli also considered that the charge would be valid from 2022 onwards. full (133 KB) of Toffoli’s vote.

Minister Edson Fachin then voted considering the validity of the nonagesimal rule. Fachin also understood that the rule was inseparable from the principle of annual precedence. With that, the collection would inevitably start in 2023. Here is the full (82 KB) from Fachin’s vote.

Fachin was accompanied by Cármen Lúcia, Ricardo Lewandowski, André Mendonça and Rosa Weber herself. In November, Minister Gilmar Mendes also asked to see the case. When resumed, on December 9, Gilmar accompanied Toffoli’s position.

ARGUMENTS

The States say that the charge in 2023 alone would cause a loss of BRL 10 billion to the coffers in 2022.

“The temporal element inserted for the production of effects is completely unreasonable, violating the constitutional principle of proportionality, since taxation has been required from taxpayers since 2015”, argues the State of Alagoas in its action (ADI 7070). Here’s the full part (1 MB).

The State of Ceará, on the other hand, says that postponing the immediate effects of the LC “prevents the legitimate exercise of state tax jurisdiction and violates the federative pact”, since it would deprive the “subnational entities of their political-administrative and financial autonomy”🇧🇷 Here’s the full of the action (7 MB).

Among those present at the meeting with Rosa Weber, the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), said on Twitter that the discussion sought “alternatives that reduce impacts on the provision of public services🇧🇷

The current Chief Executive of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT), who will be Minister of the Civil House in the government of the president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), stated what “the theme is fundamental for the maintenance and generation of investments in the States and, consequently, for the growth of Brazil🇧🇷

On the other hand, the business sector seeks to recover votes in favor of collecting Difal from 2023, claiming that collection from the year the law was enacted would be unconstitutional.

By ADI 7066, presented by Abimaq (Brazilian Machinery Industry Association), the companies cite that the principles of annual and nonagesimal anteriority must apply 🇧🇷which only authorizes states to levy taxes 90 days after a law comes into effect.

Abimaq says that, although the Difal charge is prior to the LC published in 2022, the measure created a “new tax legal relationship”which would require the application of the principle of annual precedence.

The legal adviser of Fecomércio-SP (Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of São Paulo), Sarina Manata, understands that taking the discussion to 2023 would cause legal uncertainty. The company is one ofamicus curiae” (which may contribute to the court case) from Abimaq.

🇧🇷What is being defined, precisely, is the possibility of charging this year or not,” says Sarina. She also states that the decision does not only affect large retailers, but also small companies, in addition to considering that increases in the tax burden in relation to ICMS have not been passed on to the final consumer.

Fecomércio-SP presented a report (full – 835 KB) to the STF with data from the Ministry of Economy that indicate an increase in the collection of the States from 2019 to March 2022. with the same month of 2022.

While the Supreme does not give a definition on the subject, there are contrary decisions on Difal. Judges from states such as Goiás, Maranhão, Sergipe, Piauí and Santa Catarina, in addition to the Federal District, suspended the charge in 2022, which was overturned by presidents of TJs (Courts of Justice).

UNDERSTAND THE DISCUSSION

Difal seeks to balance the collection of ICMS by the States. It is an instrument for the tax to be distributed both to the States where certain products and services are made and to those that are the destination of purchases.

This solution began in 2015, through the Constitutional Amendment 87/2015 It’s from ICMS Agreement 93/2015🇧🇷 The reason was the increase in online purchases by individuals. Before 2015, only the State of origin of the product or service collected. After the change, the destination states started to receive a part of the rate.

In 2021, the STF considered unconstitutional sections of the 2015 agreement that deals with Difal and determined that the subject be regulated through an LC.

The problem is that the law on the matter (LC 190/2022) was only published on January 5, 2022. As a result, an impasse was created: sectors of commerce and industry claim that laws involving taxes only take effect in the financial year following their publication. This is the principle of annual precedence. That is, as the LC is from 2022, the collection of Difal would only be allowed from 2023.

They also argue that another principle, that of nonagesimal precedence, prohibits States from collecting taxes before 90 days have elapsed from the date of publication of a law that creates or increases the amount to be collected through a tax.

States, on the other hand, say that the annual precedence is only valid when a new tax is created or when there is an increase in the collection, while the changes in Difal have existed since 2015 and only went through a new regulation through the LC published in 2022 .

Understand the 3 actions that are in the Supreme:

ADI 7066 – Abimaq (Brazilian Machinery Industry Association) requests the suspension of the effects of the 2022 CL, stating that the principles of annual and nonagesimal precedence prevent collection during 2022. According to the association, the amounts should only be collected from January 1, 2023;

– Abimaq (Brazilian Machinery Industry Association) requests the suspension of the effects of the 2022 CL, stating that the principles of annual and nonagesimal precedence prevent collection during 2022. According to the association, the amounts should only be collected from January 1, 2023; ADI 7070 – Alagoas asks for the collection of Difal of ICMS starting in 2022, not being necessary to observe the annual and nonagesimal anteriorities;

– Alagoas asks for the collection of Difal of ICMS starting in 2022, not being necessary to observe the annual and nonagesimal anteriorities; ADI 7078 – Ceará requests the collection of the ICMS Difal from the publication of the 2022 LC, that is, from January 5, 2022. It says that the principles of nonagesimal and annual anteriority are only valid when there is the creation or increase of a tax .

DIVISION

With the changes applied from 2015 onwards, the State of destination of the merchandise started to receive part of the ICMS. Prior to 2015, only the state where the items were produced collected the tax, if the buyer was an individual (who does not pay ICMS).

The distribution to the destination States was progressive. In 2015, for example, 80% of ICMS went to the producing State, and only 20% to the destination. In 2016, the correlation changed to 60% and 40% respectively, until, in 2019, 100% of the rate began to be collected for the State of destination of the product.

Read the progression in the table below:

“Illustratively, if a São Paulo e-commerce company sells a piece of hardware to a final consumer in Rondônia, the collection will be made by the São Paulo legal entity, but its amount will be directed to the Rondônia Tax Administration, before the goods are shipped” , explained to Power360 tax lawyer Pedro Barroso.

The Difal is calculated considering the difference between the internal rate of the State of destination of the product and the interstate rate of the State that sends it.

Assuming, for example, that a R$100 product leaves São Paulo for Rio de Janeiro and that the State rates are R$12% and 18% respectively, the receiving State receives R$6.