Toffoli called on Congress to define criteria that differentiate drug dealers from users; the votes of Cármen Lúcia and Luiz Fux are missing

O STF (Federal Supreme Court) resumes this Tuesday (June 25, 2024) the trial that decides on the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use. The analysis was interrupted on Thursday (June 20), after the vote by Minister Dias Toffoli, who inaugurated a new understanding on the subject.

In his vote, Toffoli defended that the current law, which criminalizes drug possession, be followed. However, in his understanding, even though it falls within the criminal scope, there are no sanctions that punish the user, but educational measures established.

According to the lawyer specializing in constitutional law Alessandro Soaresthe message conveyed by Toffoli is that decriminalization was determined by the legislator himself, and not by the STF.

The minister cited some currents of thought that establish that, if there is no criminal sanction, such as detention or imprisonment, there is no crime. According to the judge, the determinations provided for in items 1 to 3 of article 28 do not entail any criminal effect. Therefore, the inclusion of educational and social measures in the law indicates the intention to treat the user from a different perspective than criminalization.

“This initial position is reasonable. There is no point in the law saying that it is a crime if, when reading the provisions, we see that the treatment is not a crime. In other words, when we look at the laws we cannot trust the labels, we have to check the contents”he said.

On the other hand, the minister referred the action to the Legislature to define the quantities and other rules necessary to separate who can be considered a user.

In relation to the score of the trial, there are obstacles that exclude Toffoli from the score in favor of decriminalization if it is interpreted that, according to Barroso on Thursday (June 20), the trial exactly wants to take the case out of the criminal sphere and place it in the administrative sphere.

For Toffoli, penalties are already administrative measures. Therefore, as advocated by lawyer Alessandro Soares, the law would already be “decriminalized” and the desire of the majority of ministers to declare the law unconstitutional would be unnecessary.

Soares says there are signs that the trial will end this Tuesday (June 25) without requests for review (more time for analysis). Barroso has already declared his desire to finalize the trial this week.

“There are signs that ministers Fux and Cármen Lúcia want to vote. Of course, something can always happen along the way, but the tendency is for the judgment to be defined this week”he said.

However, he highlighted that it is important to note that the ministers will have to balance the votes, because there are some discussions on the agenda.

Are they:

decriminalization of marijuana; define or not the amount of marijuana possession to be considered a user and issue of assigning a deadline for the legislative and executive to take the appropriate measures.

Toffoli made an appeal at the end of his vote by defending that the definition of criteria to differentiate personal use from trafficking should be the responsibility of the Legislative and Executive branches through regulatory agencies.

The minister asked the Legislature and the Executive to improve public policies on the treatment of drug users and to, within 18 months, address the lack of objective criteria that differentiate drug users and drug dealers.

To date, there are 5 votes in favor, 3 against It is 1 new understanding regarding decriminalization. Two ministers will still vote. Here is the score:

ministers in favor of the decriminalization of marijuana: Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur), Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso, Alexandre de Moraes and Rosa Weber;

ministers against the decriminalization of marijuana: Cristiano Zanin, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques;

minister who understands that the law on drug possession does not have a criminal effect, but rather an administrative one: Toffoli Days.

In addition to the decriminalization of personal possession, the Court discusses the requirements to differentiate personal use from drug trafficking. Currently, the Drug Law determines that the definition is at the discretion of the judge.

Here are the criteria that had been defined by each minister:

60 grams or 6 female plants: Alexandre de Moraes, Rosa Weber, Gilmar Mendes (rapporteur) and Roberto Barroso;

25 grams or 6 female plants: Cristiano Zanin and Nunes Marques;

definition must come from Congress: Edson Fachin and André Mendonça.

For the President of the Court, Minister Roberto Barroso, the aim of establishing a criterion is avoid discrimination between rich and poor and, more specifically, between whites and blacks.

TENSION WITH CONGRESS

The analysis of the topic was one of the key points in the crisis created between the Legislature and the Judiciary. The topic under trial is in line with the PEC on Drugs (45 of 2023) approved by the Senate and the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Chamber of Deputies.

The PEC inserts into article 5 of the Constitution the determination that possession or possession of any quantity of drugs or narcotics is a crime.

According to the lawyer Rodrigo Melo Mesquitathe judgment being ruled at this time by the STF is not a response to the Congress project, but the approval of the PEC certainly is.

“The Supreme Court is late in judging the case [iniciado em 2015]. The PEC is certainly a response to the judgment that the Supreme Court is making”, he stated.

The text received 47 votes in favor and 17 against. It still needs to go through a special commission, but it is a response to the ongoing judgment at the Supreme Court.

The senators included an excerpt in the text to differentiate users from drug dealers. However, there are no clear criteria for how the differentiation would be made, which is the target of criticism from congressmen opposed to the proposal.

The STF’s understanding when judging the issue is based on Congress’s failure to differentiate between possession and trafficking.

The expectation, according to the lawyer, is of a continuous clash through control actions concentrated in the STF if the new constitutional text is approved by the plenary of the Chamber.

Mesquita added that “just as Congress has the power to legislate the matter, the Supreme Court has the power to decide on the constitutionality of this norm” if called upon to do so.

UNDERSTAND

The action judged by the Court questions article 28 of the Drug Law (11,343 of 2006), which deals with transport and storage for personal use. The penalties provided for are mild: warning about the effects, community service and educational measure of attending a program or course on drug use.

The ministers will not deal with drug trafficking, which carries a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison and will remain illegal.

The debate in the STF is based on an appeal presented in 2011 by the Public Defender’s Office. The agency questions a decision by the São Paulo Court, which sentenced a man caught in the act with 3 grams of marijuana.

The issue went to the Supreme Court in 2015, but was paralyzed due to a request for a review by then minister Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash in 2017. Upon taking over the place left by Teori, Moraes inherited the case and released it for a vote in November 2018. Now, the trial is being reported by Gilmar Mendes.

This report was written by journalism intern Bruna Aragão under the supervision of editor Matheus Collaço.