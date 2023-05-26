Since January, the president has chosen to keep personal protection under the responsibility of police officers; soldiers want to assume full role

The President’s Security Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the vice-president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) is divided into 2 bodies linked to the Presidency of the Republic: the GSI (Institutional Security Office) and Sesp (Extraordinary Secretariat for Immediate Security of the President of the Republic), with a composition formed mostly by federal police officers.

At least 2 factors press Lula to define who will be responsible for his personal security:

SESP expires at the end of June;

the GSI wants Lula’s personal protection to be fully under the responsibility of the cabinet.

The GSI is a body that corresponds to a strategic military space within the Presidency. It was created in 1930, during the government of Getúlio Vargas, with the name of General Staff of the Provisional Government.

Sesp is made up of officials from the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), military and civilian police, firefighters and members of the National Force. Currently, there are approximately 200 trained security agents and 200 in action. Recently, the secretariat inaugurated an office in São Paulo.

The petista can choose to give in to the federal police, which should result in tension with the military. If he grants the GSI’s wish, he will leave aside the team that accompanied him since the campaign, such as the personal security guard responsible for Sesp, delegate Alexsander Castro. Another way out is to postpone and wait for the reactions.

On Wednesday (May 24), the GSI minister, General Marcos Amaro, made a statement that further strained the relationship with Sesp. He said that “80% of Lula’s security is done by the GSI and 20% by the PF”.

“Those 3, 4 men around the president, who are immediate security, would be responsible for 20% of security, maybe not even that”said the general.



In other governments, presidential security was carried out by the GSI, as from 1992 to 1999, when the body was called Casa Militar. After the 8th of January, Lula decided that his security driven by federal police. He declaredon the 12th of January, who is suspicious of the military and said that “many people” of the Armed Forces was “conniving” with the invasion of the Three Powers.

The actions of the bodies in presidential security are divided into 3 areas:

immediate or personal: It is carried out by approximately 200 Sesp security agents, most of whom are federal police. They are responsible for protecting Lula and Alckmin’s family members;

Approximate: It is made by GSI military personnel who work closely with Lula at presidential events. It also establishes safety parameters in emergency cases;

away: cabinet members sweep the site and ostensive policing of the area, with the help of other forces;

O Power360 investigated the points that Sesp and GSI argue about Lula’s safety.

Sesp

Break paradigms: The secretary believes that maintaining security with the police would symbolize a break in the “influence” of the military in the Executive, a practice adopted in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Qualification: The group argues that the police have superior training to the military to carry out Lula’s security. It also highlights the process of training federal police officers who undergo a course for dignitaries at the ANP (National Police Academy) and then undergo internal preparation at the secretariat.



GSI