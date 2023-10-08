Expert talks about how the use of these medicines in production has consequences for society

It is very common to say that it is not good to take too many antibiotics, as “loses its effect”. The truth is that, with the constant use of these medications, the microorganisms that they are supposed to fight begin to get used to it, that is, they create resistance. Therefore, a higher dose of antibiotics is needed each time to solve the problem, which is not good for your health.

At the last episode of the Food and Sustainability Bulletin, the use of antibiotics in raising animals for consumption was analyzed. But do these medicines also impact human health?

FOOD CHAIN

“When these antimicrobials enter the organisms of animals, they act on some species of bacteria, while allowing those resistant to the medication to multiply. Through waste, these bacteria spread in soil, water and plants and reach people not only through the consumption of meat, but also water or vegetables.”says Ana Navarrete, coordinator of the Health Program at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection, partner of the Josué de Castro Chair in Healthy and Sustainable Food Systems at FSP (Faculty of Public Health) at USP.

Therefore, the impact is not only due to the ingestion of contaminated meat, but also through other adjacent means. The excessive use of antibiotics in the production of animals for consumption – whether to increase productivity or reduce diseases – can cause more serious harm than that restricted to the person who consumed them.

“Thus, animal production is one of the ways to accelerate the process of resistance to antibiotics, with inappropriate and excessive use as medicine. A person who becomes infected with a resistant bacteria can indeed threaten their community, since fewer available antibiotics will be able to eliminate the infection, increasing the potential for transmission.”says Ana.

ATTITUDES

To minimize the problem, there is the PAN-BR (National Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Antimicrobial Resistance within the scope of One Health). Your goal is “ensure that the ability to treat and prevent infectious diseases is maintained with safe and effective medicines, which are of assured quality and are used responsibly and accessible to all who need them”as stated in the version 2018-2022.

However, to keep the issues up to date, there is a 2nd stage of the PAN-BR that concerns the years of 2023-2027: “Continue seeking to harmonize national public policies with international recommendations and requirements for the topic, as well as promoting the strengthening of institutional relationships with the main public and private actors involved, always considering the concept of One Health”points out the document.

Ana Navarrete highlights: “The phenomenon of antimicrobial resistance, although natural, is accelerated by processes with multiple causes: misuse in humans, inadequate disposal, lack of control and inadequate monitoring in hospitals and the way we raise animals contribute to its worsening. The fact that the phenomenon does not respect borders makes it difficult to blame the problem, because it is difficult to speak of a ‘culprit’. Multisectoral and global action is needed”.

With a focus on animal production, “It is necessary to move forward in prohibiting and monitoring the routine use of antibiotics and restricting preventive use to exceptional treatments of individual animals. Furthermore, antimicrobials can no longer be applied to compensate for poor hygiene practices in livestock farming.”says the expert.

With information from Jornal da USP