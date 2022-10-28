Responsible for one of the biggest frustrations of the second round campaign of the candidate for reelection Jair Bolsonaro, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is going through a moment of challenges among the allies of the current president. This is because the speeches about deindexation of the minimum wage and more recently the deduction that “the current government did more than the PT members because it stole less” was very poorly digested by the top management that takes care of the reelection campaign.

Two Bolsonaro aides confirmed to DINHEIRO that Messias’ recent closeness to former Caixa president Pedro Guimarães was not without reason. The appearance would be a message that other economists could occupy Guedes’ portfolio in the event of a new term for the PL candidate.

In an interview with the Metrópoles portal this week, the president went so far as to say that he saw “nothing blunt” in the harassment allegations that involved Guimarães and resulted in his departure from office in June this year. Before the episode, in another moment of frying Guedes, Bolsonaro said that changing the

economy would just change “Paulo for Pedro”. And the message was understood.

The final straw, however, was Guedes’ speech at the São Paulo Commercial Association, at an event aimed at businessmen. On the occasion, the minister reported how he would behave in Bolsonaro’s place. “If I were Bolsonaro, I would say ‘everything Lula does, I do more, because we steal less’,” he said. In a few seconds he rectified himself. “We don’t steal. It’s not that? Those who steal can’t pay much. If you pay a minimum wage of R$1,200, I pay R$1,400. If you pay R$1,400, I pay R$1,500,” he stated.

Typical mistake of a character who doesn’t have much political tact and now exposes himself in a glass ceiling he didn’t have in 2018, when his role as guarantor for the candidate Bolsonaro was accepted without much question by voters. This time, he’s more of a hindrance than a help.