TCU will determine the maximum period for nominees to hold the positions; decision may open space for Lula to nominate new presidents

The plenary of TCU (Union Court of Auditors) should judge in the next few weeks representation that can mess with the command of 5 of 11 regulatory agencies. The process has been in the Court since January 2022 and deals with the term of office of the president of the Anatel (Telecommunications), Carlos Baigorriappointed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the end of 2021 – understand the case below.

Read more about the case:

The decision on the case can have a ripple effect. It would abbreviate the mandates in 5 regulatory agencies (Aneel, Anatel, Anvisa, ANS and Ancine). The process is reported by the Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues. It analyzes whether nominees for the position of CEO of the agencies can have a 5-year term, as established by law, even when they already occupied the Collegiate Board of the agencies.

All federal agencies have a Collegiate Board of Directors (or Board of Directors), made up of 5 directors or directors. They are appointed by the President of the Republic, who is also responsible for nominating 1 of them for the role of director-general or director-president of the bodies. However, the term of office of a board member is 5 years. Reelection for consecutive terms is prohibited.

The tendency is for the TCU plenary to follow the guidance of the technical area:

establishes a maximum period of 5 years to remain on the Collegiate Board, even if the member is subsequently appointed to the position of CEO;

what does that mean – if someone is appointed to chair an agency from 2020 to 2025, but was already on the Collegiate Board since 2018, his term ends in 2023, When will you complete 5 years in the board of directors?.

There is a perception that the greatest beneficiary of a possible decision against Baigorri is the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Reason: the cascade effect would open vacancies that would possibly enter the negotiation table of the PT government with Centrão. However, the process was opened in January 2022in the Bolsonaro administration, and by TCU’s internal decisionthat is, it had nothing to do with the current president.

THE ANATEL CASE

In December 2021, Bolsonaro forwarded Baigorri’s nomination to the Senate to chair Anatel for the next 5 years (full – 60 KB), until 2026. He had already occupied the Board of Directors since 2020. He had been appointed (full – 65 KB) on October 26, 2021 by Bolsonaro for 1 term until November 4, 2024 – the position he assumed had been vacant since November 2019.

A representation on the indication was filed in January 2022 (full – 90 KB) by the Secretariat for Inspection of Water Infrastructure, Communications and Mining of the TCU, the internal and technical body of the Court that supervises acts in these areas. In the dispatch, it is described that they were found “evidence of irregularity associated with the incompatibility between the term of office indicated by the Executive Branch and the legally established limits”.

The technical area asked for a precautionary measure to bar the appointment. The request was denied by the reporting minister in February 2022.

The inspection secretariat had maintained that “the indication of the current ccouncilor Carlos Manuel Baigorri to occupy the position of president of Anatel for a period of five years, would imply his permanence as director for a period than five years, given that his term of office began on 10/27/2020”.

At the time, Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues understood that it would not be necessary to intervene because the Senate had not even analyzed the nomination. He ordered the Ministry of Communications and the General Secretariat of the Presidency to comment on the indicated irregularities. Here’s the full (122 KB) of the decision.

The government alleged that the TCU did not have the competence to decide on the case. He informed that the positions that Baigorri occupied and would occupy were different. Walter Alencar Rodrigues, who is seen in the political circles as a defender of pro-Bolsonaro positionsthen issued a decision in March 2022 (full – 127 KB). Contradicted this perception about its possible bias and complied with TCU’s internal request: it suspended the nomination on a preliminary (provisional) basis.

The case was taken to the TCU plenary days later, still in March 2022.

was signed judgment (321 KB) authorizing the nomination of Carlos Baigorri for the position, provided that the nomination did not establish a term of 5 years. That is, if approved by the Senate, the government could nominate him, but leaving the deadline open and sub judice. And so he was nominated by Bolsonaro in published decree (67 KB) on April 13, 2022, with term of office subject to the decision to be issued by the TCU.

It’s about the definition of that deadline Court will judge now.

On October 5, 2022, even before Lula’s election, the technical area forwarded its proposal for a judgment on the subject (full – 262 KB). The technical opinion was to fix Baigorri’s mandate until November 4, 2024, the date on which his 5-year mandate on the Board of Directors would expire. For this, the following legislation was considered:

Law 9.472/1997 (creation of Anatel) – art. 24: the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors will be 5 (five) years, reappointment being prohibited;

(creation of Anatel) – art. 24: the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors will be 5 (five) years, reappointment being prohibited; Law 9.986/2000 (management of regulatory agencies) – art. 6: the term of office of the members of the Board of Directors or of the Collegiate Board of the regulatory agencies will be 5 (five) years, reappointment being prohibited (wording provided by Law No. 13,848, of 2019).

CASCADE EFFECT

If you establish the understanding that the length of stay on the boards of agencies cannot exceed 5 years, other bodies will be impacted. Survey of Power360 shows that the decision could bring forward the end of the term of presidents of 5 agencies until 2024.

Lula could thus change the leadership of two agencies:

Aneel (Energia Elétrica) – the current president, Sandoval Feitosa, has been on the board since 2018;

(Energia Elétrica) – the current president, Sandoval Feitosa, has been on the board since 2018; ancine (Cinema) – commanded by Alex Braga Muniz, whose term on the board began in 2017.

A 3rd agency could have the command changed until October:

ANS (Supplementary Health) – Paulo Rebello has been on the board since October 9, 2018; he would end the 5-year term on October 8, 2023.

Two other agencies would have the terms of the current presidents shortened, ending in November 2024:

Anatel – with the setting of the end of Baigorri’s mandate for 2024 and not 2026;

– with the setting of the end of Baigorri’s mandate for 2024 and not 2026; Anvisa (Health Surveillance) – headed by Antonio Barra Torres, who has been on the board since August 2019.

In the 5 cases, the nominations were made by Bolsonaro.