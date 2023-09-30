Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 09/30/2023 – 17:18

After the military takeover of the Armenian separatist enclave by Azerbaijan, almost the entire population has already left the disputed territory. Conflict between Armenians and Azeris dates back centuries.On September 28, the president of the self-declared republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, announced that it would cease to exist on January 1, 2024. According to a decree signed by him, all state institutions will have been dissolved by that date.

The announcement came after Azerbaijan’s military takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh and the subsequent flight of almost the entire ethnic Armenian population – a dramatic turn of events in the long-running conflict over the region, which revolves around the disputed territory’s independence.

Azerbaijan, which is predominantly Muslim, is supported by Turkey, while Russia has acted as a protective power for Armenia, which is majority Christian.

Geopolitical consequences

The self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, which declared independence in 1991, has a predominantly Armenian population but is located on Azerbaijani territory. According to international law, the enclave belongs to Azerbaijan, not Armenia.

Armenia never recognized the breakaway republic. Although some consider the region to be an “inseparable part” of Armenia, bills to recognize the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh have been blocked in the Armenian Parliament and by the government.

The conflict has geopolitical relevance far beyond the two states due to several important oil and gas pipelines in the region, which transport millions of barrels a day from the Caspian Sea to Turkey’s Mediterranean coast.

Since Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Azerbaijan has been supplying more gas to the European Union (EU).

Centuries of dispute

The conflict between Armenians and Azeris has its origins in the 7th century, when Christian Byzantines fought for control of Nagorno-Karabakh against Muslim Arabs. Later, under Ottoman rule, the Armenian population sought protection in Russia.

When Christian Armenians came under pressure from Persia in the 18th century, Russian Tsarina Catherine II issued letters of protection to them.

After Nagorno-Karabakh came under Russian control as a result of the Russo-Persian War of 1804 to 1813, the Christian Armenian population received preferential treatment over the wider region’s Turkic Muslims, later known as Azeris.

Armenian genocide

The 1915-1916 Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire led many Armenians to flee to Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended up exacerbating conflict with the Azeri population. In March 1918, there were pogroms against Azeris and then anti-Armenian pogroms in the Azerbaijani capital Baku. In 1920, pogroms in the city of Shusha in Nagorno-Karabakh killed more than 30,000 Armenians.

After the fall of the Russian Empire, the Russian Revolution and World War I, the region continued to be disputed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, while both countries enjoyed a brief period of independence.

In 1922, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia formed the Transcaucasian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic, which was dissolved in 1936 and disintegrated into individual Soviet republics. However, riots and pogroms between Armenians and Azeris did not cease.

Collapse of the Soviet Union

After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Armenia and Azerbaijan declared their independence. The Nagorno-Karabakh region did the same on September 3, 1991. Two months later, Azerbaijan withdrew its autonomy and launched an energy blockade.

The conflict escalated again, and in early 1992 there were more mass murders in Azerbaijani and Armenian villages. On May 12, 1994, a ceasefire agreement came into force that strengthened Nagorno-Karabakh.

It is estimated that around 35,000 people died in the 1990s and more than 1.1 million were displaced.

A second war in Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in 2020, leading the region to suffer heavy territorial losses despite support from Armenia. The conflict came to an end due to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that helped Azerbaijan regain parts of the disputed territory.

From the Armenian point of view, Azerbaijan at no point granted autonomy to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, has repeatedly declared that it recognizes “broad autonomy” for the enclave, but not independence.