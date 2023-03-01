Leandro and Thiago Ramos (ex-KaBum!) claim to have been harmed and ask that Justice open the secrecy of messages from the company’s sale negotiation for R$ 3.5 billion to Magalu, in 2021 values; Itaú says the process was broad and competitive and there is no reason to dispute

A rumored case took the financial world by storm this week. The intention of the former owners of KaBum! to contest the process that resulted in the sale of the company in 2021 to retailer Magalu, for an amount estimated at the time at R$ 3.5 billion. The process involves Itaú, which acted as advisor to KaBum! during the operation.

It’s a complex, nuanced story told in a variety of ways in the media over the last few days.

O Power360 read all available public documents on the case. Spoke with the parties involved. With all the information gathered, he prepared an objective account of what happened, from the beginning.

The brothers Leandro and Thiago Camargo Ramos, former owners of the online trading company KaBum! (specialized in technology products and games), filed a lawsuit on January 31, 2023 against Itaú BBA bank. They want access to the trading messages to try to prove that they would have been harmed by the bank in the negotiations, which Itaú BBA denies (read more below).

Even after selling the company to Magalu, for contractual reasons, Leandro and Thiago Ramos remained directors of KaBum!. Now, they were removed from their positions on Monday (27.Feb) and had their rooms sealed after taking personal objects at the headquarters of the enterprise, in Limeira, a city located 151 km northwest of São Paulo.

The KaBum! dismissed 12 people who worked with the 2 directors and former owners on the same day.

The terms of sale of KaBum! had been closed on July 14, 2021. On July 15, the announcement of the “relevant fact” (full in PDF – 203 KB) with the details of the deal.

The sale value was defined in two ways:

1) BRL 1 billion in cash;

BRL 1 billion in cash; two) 125 million Magalu shares.

In the case of payment in cash, everything has already been disbursed by Magalu. A 1st installment of BRL 500 million was paid on January 31, 2022, shortly after the formalization of the sale of KaBum!. The other BRL 500 million (with a correction index agreed in the contract) now in 2023, on January 31st.

The 125 million shares, at prices at the time, were equivalent to approximately R$2.5 billion. This figure, however, fluctuated over time according to the market. In the news of the last few days about the case it is common to see published that the “Magalu bought KaBum! for BRL 3.5 billion”. This information, however, is inaccurate. This total amount of BRL 3.5 billion considered the value of the retailer’s shares when the deal was closed, in July 2021.

Of the 125 million shares, 75 million have already been delivered. The last 50 million will be passed on to the former owners of KaBum! on January 31, 2024 and the process will then be complete.

For the 50 million shares to be delivered in January 2024, performance targets must be met. The sales contract established the permanence of Leandro and Thiago Ramos as directors of the company. The final payment is called “earn-out” (financial market jargon from the English term that means “output gain” after the terms of the merger or acquisition contract are fulfilled).

Even though it was closed in July 2021, the sale was only consummated on December 13, 2021, after approval of the deal by the Where (Administrative Council for Economic Defense). Almost 5 months passed from the date of completion of the deal until its completion. During this period, the shares of Magalu, other retail companies and the technology area suffered a sharp drop in their values.

One of the factors for this to have occurred was the tightening of monetary policy to contain inflation, still a reflection of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Central Bank raised the Selic, basic interest rate, from 4.25% to 9.25% per annum. Today, it is at 13.25%. The former owners of KaBum! were dissatisfied with the drop in Magalu’s share price, but the contract was maintained as formalized.

Now at the beginning of 2023, on January 31, the Ramos brothers received the 2nd installment of the payment of R$ 500 million in cash (with the due correction stipulated by the contract). On that same date, they filed a lawsuit known as “early production of evidence” (full in PDF – 14 MB) at the 24th Civil Court of the Central Court of São Paulo against Itaú BBA. They say they need access to documents, emails and message exchanges.

Such an action is generally proposed when the complainant wants to gather evidence about some fact. The goal is to have security to later present a new demand. The Ramos brothers do not say what they intend to do.

What the 2 former owners of KaBum! claim is that there is suspicion of a lack of effort by Itaú BBA, hired by them, to obtain more advantageous offers in the company’s sale process in 2021.

They also say that there was a conflict of interest due to the fact that the bank coordinated the group of 10 banks that carried out the “follow on” (secondary public offering of shares) of Magalu, announced on July 15, 2021, the same day as the official announcement of the sale of KaBum!.

They also cite as a possible conflict of interest the fact that Itaú BBA’s director of mergers and acquisitions, Ubiratan Machado, is the sister-in-law of Frederico Trajano, CEO of Magalu (he is married to a sister of Frederico’s wife).

At Itaú BBA for 20 years, Ubiratan became “head” (head) of the M&A area (“mergers and acquisitions”; in Portuguese, “Fusions and acquisitions”) from the bank in October 2020.

The M&A market in Brazil is led by BTG Pactual, with US$ 27.9 billion in operations in 2021, according to the Bloomberg. Then come JP Morgan (US$ 20.1 billion) and Itaú BBA (US$ 18.6 billion). for being the “head” from this area at BBA, Ubiratan Machado participates directly in all negotiations.

The Ramos brothers also mention the fact that Trajano is a member of the Board of Directors of Itaú Unibanco, holding owner of Itaú BBA. This fact is public and was known to the market at the time of the deal.

In addition to the action, the former owners of KaBum! presented to the Justice of São Paulo an interruptive prescription protest (full in PDF – 3 MB). The purpose of this request is to postpone the limitation period for action to obtain compensation if they feel aggrieved by the sale of the company. The limit for this is 5 years from the date of the deal – that is, in 2026.

The defense of Leandro and Thiago Ramos is handled by Walfrido Warde, a lawyer renowned for his work in São Paulo and who maintains good relations with the media. He is president of IREE (Institute for Reforming Relations between the State and Business). The institution sponsors a annual award of journalism for reports considered relevant to the country.

Lawyer Sergio Bermudes defends Itaú BBA. Bermudes maintains in the defense that he presented to the Justice (full in PDF – 843 KB) that access to messages in the operation would be harmful to the secrecy of banking operations and the privacy of people from other companies that participated in the negotiations.

He also said that the 24th Civil Court is not the appropriate forum for the action. By previous decision of the Court of Justice of São Paulo, Bermudes said, cases like this should be analyzed by the Business and Arbitration-Related Conflicts Courts. Judge Tamara Matos asked the authors (complete order in PDF – 43 KB) of the action that manifest themselves on this questioning. It suspended the progress of the process until it received the justification and analyzed it.

COMPETITION IN SALE

The main argument of the former owners of KaBum! is that Itaú BBA would not have made enough effort in the process of selling the company. In this way, the Ramos brothers would have been tricked into selling the venture in an unprofitable manner.

The selling process for Magalu would have been “deeply mishandled and disadvantageous to authors”argues the piece produced by Walfrido Warde’s stall.

A report from the website specialized in the financial market Brazil Journalpublished on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023), revealed details that contradict the version of the former owners of KaBum!.

The text “Behind the scenes of Kabum’s negotiation with Magalu” affirms “the Kabum sales process was long and competitive” and that there were 4 proposals, in addition to Magalu’s.

The 1st proposal, according to the Brazil Journal, “was made by Whirlpool, which offered BRL 2.4 billion in September 2020”. The then owners of KaBum!, through Itaú, “they made a counter-proposal of BRL 3.8 billion, which was not accepted”.

Later, the Ramos brothers “negotiated directly with Lojas Havan and, in February 2021, told Itaú itself that they had closed ‘a multimillion-dollar deal’. According to them, Luciano Hang would be willing to pay BRL 3.5 billion, part in stock options that would have value if Havan’s IPO occurred. Once again, the deal did not go ahead.”.

In March 2021, always according to the Brazil Journal, “B2W made a proposal of BRL 4 billion, part in cash and part in shares. Closed an exclusive contract, did ‘due diligence’, and then quit”.

In May 2021, there was another offer, from Via Varejo, which made a verbal proposal offering most of the payment in shares. In this case, Via’s share was valued at R$16, although at the time each share was traded at R$12, reports the Brazil Journal.

After all these prospects, the BRL 3.5 billion deal with Magalu ended up being closed in July 2021.

DEFENSE OF ITAÚ BBA

Itaú BBA published a note on Monday (Feb 27). Denies irregularities in the sale of KaBum! to Magalu.

Here is the full note: “Itaú BBA clarifies that the transaction in question was completed after a transparent competitive process involving several interested companies. Kabum’s shareholders were fully aware that there could be fluctuations in values ​​in the stock market, and they guided and made all decisions throughout the process, especially in relation to the values ​​and conditions of the transaction. In view of this, the bank regrets the existence of a lawsuit without any basis and which apparently has the sole purpose of causing embarrassment. Finally, it emphasizes that it always acts in the best interest of its clients, based on the most severe standards of diligence, to offer high quality financial advice”.

Disclaimer: the CEO of Magalu, Frederico Trajano, is a minority shareholder in the digital newspaper Power360.