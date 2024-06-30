Lula’s former minister says that the performance of surgeries in the city was hampered by Márcio Canella, who blames the mayor, her husband

The former Minister of Tourism and federal deputy, Daniela Carneiro (União Brasil-RJ), known as Daniela do Waguinho, has been involved in a dispute with state deputy in recent days Márcio Canella (União Brasil). The two were once allies and are now adversaries in the political scene of Belford Roxo, in Baixada Fluminense (RJ).

The recent clash began after the wife of the current mayor of Belford Roxo, Waguinho (Republicans), state that Canella used his political influence in the Government of Rio to hinder the performance of 28,000 elective surgeries in the municipality of Baixada and tried “boycott” the current management of the city.

“But, thank God, we have a relationship with the federal government, something the deputy does not have, as he is a political adversary”he said in a video published this Saturday (June 29, 2024). He also called the deputy “sexist, prejudiced and cowardly”.

The post, published on his Instagram profile, had almost 250,000 views in 4 hours and shows the intensification of the dispute for the Belford Roxo City Council – one of the most important in Rio and which reflects on the support base for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Watch Daniela Carneiro’s video:

Daniela’s statement was a response to a video by Canella, published on Friday (June 28), also on Instagram. He did not mention the former minister by name, but he talks about “a deputy from Belford Roxo and her husband” when defending himself against accusations about the surgeries. According to him, the responsibility lies with the mayor.

Canella was Waguinho’s deputy from 2017 to 2019. The former allies moved away after the 2022 presidential elections. At the time, the deputy supported the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Waguinho opted for Lula. Daniela Carneiro was the government’s Minister of Tourism for about 6 months, when was changed by the current head of the body, Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA), in a ministerial reform.

Daniela’s departure from the government took place with the approval of União Brasil because the former minister requested her disaffiliation from the party in April last year. The reason is internal disputes in local politics. Her husband also left the party to go to the Republicans.

CANELLA LEADS RESEARCH

Today, Waguinho and Canella are direct rivals in the race for mayor of the city. The deputy is a pre-candidate and the mayor, who cannot be reelected, is trying to place his nephew Matheus (Republicanos-RJ) as his successor.

The municipal dispute could be decisive for the Lula government in Baixada Fluminense, which has Waguinho as its main ally in the region. The area is made up of 13 municipalities and is dominated by the militia. Daniela, for example, has been accused of having links with these groups, but she denies it.

With 483,087 inhabitants, Belford Roxo is the 4th largest electoral college of the region, according to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The city was fundamental in the 2022 election, with Bolsonaro’s success. The former president had 60.2% of the votes in the 2nd round. Lula, in turn, 39.8%.

Canella has been leading the voting intentions for the Belford Roxo City Hall, according to a Quaest survey released in June. The survey, the only one registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in 2024, shows the deputy ahead of Matheus do Waguinho in all scenarios.

In voting intentions for the 1st round, in a stimulated scenario (when the candidates’ names are presented), the deputy appears with 51% of the votes, while the name supported by the current mayor has 25%.

In the second round, Canella has 55% of voting intentions, while Matheus scores 27%. The survey, registered under RJ-06957/2024, interviewed 614 voters from June 14 to 15. The margin of error is 4 pp (percentage points) and 95% confidence. Here is the full (PDF – 3 MB).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Carneiro’s statement about Canella was given at an event on Friday (June 28) during the visit of the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, to the city, which was mentioned by the 2.

At night, Canella published a video in response. Without naming anyone, he said that his speech is “uninformed or very mean”. According to him, the former minister and her husband are “desperate” It is “they try to denigrate” your image because of your good performance in the electoral polls.

In the video, the deputy also said that the Ministry of Health transferred resources to the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro so that each one could directly treat their patients.If the mayor of Belford Roxo is incompetent and isn’t taking care of his patients, it’s not my fault”, declared Canella.

Watch:

In a reply published this Saturday (June 29), Daniela Carneiro repeated the accusations against Canella and said that he “didn’t have the courage” to mention her name when criticizing her.

“Is it machismo that prevents you from seeing or respecting a female federal deputy? Certainly, but I have courage. We will not lower our heads to any sexist”he declared.

LULA AND WAGUINHO

In February, Lula praised Waguinho and his wife, Daniela Carneiro, former Minister of Tourism in his government. The PT member also stated that he made a point of going to Belford Roxo because he was very grateful to the mayor and said that he would extend his hands whenever he needs him.

“A city that has a mayor as good as Waguinho, who wasn’t afraid of deniers, wasn’t afraid of crazy people and decided to support me in 2022. I’ll never forget the night I came here, brought by André Ceciliano. I had the opportunity to meet you and Daniela. If no one believes it, I can say that love at first sight exists and that’s what happened in my relationship with Janja and you and Dani.”he said.

Before the public event, Lula and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, were welcomed to lunch with Waguinho and Daniela at Belford Roxo city hall.