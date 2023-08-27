Court will examine on September 1 whether to allow the collection of assistance contributions from non-union workers

O stf (Federal Supreme Court) will resume next Friday (September 1, 2023) the judgment that deals with the union tax. The analysis may impose a change in the relationship of non-union workers to unions.

The case was discussed by the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, last Thursday (24.Aug.2023). The analysis was suspended due to a request for a review (more time for analysis) by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who released the action for judgment on June 26. The analysis will resume in a virtual plenary from September 1st to 11th. In this modality, ministers cast their votes on a platform and there is no debate.

In this case, the STF resumes the analysis of Motions for Clarification filed by the Metallurgist Union of Greater Curitiba against a 2018 judgment on the subject. At the time, the Court had decided that it would be unconstitutional to charge, by agreement, collective agreement or normative sentence, a compulsory contribution to non-union employees.

At that time, the Court extended the understanding to another type of fee, the assistance contribution – adopted to remunerate activities that the union practices to benefit the worker. That is, it also defined that this contribution could not be mandatory. It is this contribution that is now being discussed.

However, in 2017, former President Michel Temer sanctioned a labor reform that abolished the union tax. Previously, all employees, whether unionized or not, were required to pay this fee.

The new law approved by Temer says that the contribution must be authorized “previously and expressly” by the worker. In a new scenario, the ministers readjusted their understandings on the subject and considered the constitutionality of the charge.

Signaling a change in the STF’s understanding of the collection of union dues will impose a change in the relationship between non-unionized workers and unions. If the Court’s judgment ends in favor of the collection, those who do not want to contribute will have to object in advance.

Tax lawyers say that the institution of a charge to all workers to finance unions could cause legal uncertainty if it is not modulated.

If the new understanding of the contribution prevails, the standard will be to have a discount on the salary of all workers, unionized or not.

Here is what is known about what the tax might look like and its consequences:

value of contributions – the so-called assistance contribution will be defined in union assemblies and tends to be equivalent to 1 day of work per year for each worker;

who will pay – the workers, obligatorily. The companies will deduct from the salary and pass it on to the unions;

potential amount to be raised – before the reform, revenue reached R$ 3 billion for unions;

wealthy trade unionism and more demonstrations and protests – just as the end of the union tax drastically reduced the financial power of the unions, now the welfare contribution (whose name is a euphemism because it will be a compulsory fee) goes in the opposite direction. The centrals will once again have resources to mobilize people, hire sound trucks and hold demonstrations in places such as Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, and Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília.

WISHES

There is 1 vote left for the Court to form a majority for the payment of the contribution. Ministers Gilmar Mendes, Roberto Barroso, Cármen Lúcia, Edson Fachin and Dias Toffoli have already voted. The score is 5-0 in favor of the tax.

The STF will still have to decide whether or not to consider the vote of retired minister Marco Aurélio de Mello, who accompanied Gilmar’s previous vote, for the unconstitutionality of the charge. Minister André Mendonça, who occupied the vacancy left by Marco Aurélio, must present his vote if the ministers decide that the magistrate’s understanding is not valid.

GOVERNMENT ARTICULATIONS

The political moment in Brazil, for specialists, may indicate the context of the opinion of the STF. The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) wants to strengthen unions and this would be a way to achieve that goal.

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, denied that the return of the tax is being discussed in the government. He defended that the debate involves, in reality, a “reorganization” of the structure of the unions in the country and the way in which they are articulated in order to be able to finance their activities.

According to the minister, the government awaits conversations between the classes to determine the ceiling that will limit the maximum contribution to unions. A new meeting should be held on September 5th.

Marinho said on Wednesday (23.Aug) that, if the proposal is approved, the so-called union tax will not be mandatory, as long as this is agreed in advance between workers and employers in an assembly.

On Monday (21.Aug), the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), signaled that the new union tax will not be approved in the Chamber. at dinner of PowerIdeasdivision of events Power360said that the proposal should not pass in Casa Baixa because it is an amendment to the 2017 labor reform.