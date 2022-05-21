The main difference between the crime of racial slur and racism is to whom the offense is directed. On this Friday (May 20, 2022), the São Paulo City Council’s internal affairs department approved the opening of disciplinary proceedings against the councilor Camillus Cristófaro (Forward) for a racist phrase he said in a session of the House. THE Brazil Agency spoke with the president of the Racial Equality Commission of the OAB-SP (Brazilian Bar Association São Paulo), Irapuã Santana do Nascimento da Silva, who explained the difference between the criminal typifications.

“If you have an offense directed at a particular person or group of people, that you can single out those people, it’s racial slur. When you have a large number of people without being able to individualize them, if you commit this offense to an entire community, you have the crime of racism. In the case of the councilor, as he says that it’s a black thing, this ends up bringing offense to the entire black community, which is more than 100 million people”, explained the chairman of the commission.

On May 3, Cristófaro participated remotely in a session of the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on Applications, at the São Paulo City Council. As the councilman’s microphone was open, the audio of his speech with another person ended up leaking to the meeting: “They didn’t wash the sidewalk, it’s a black thing, right?”, was the phrase heard during the session.

Irapuã Santana do Nascimento da Silva adds that the penalty provided for the two crimes is the same, from 1 to 3 years in detention. The difference is in the treatment of racial injury as a crime that can be bailed and can be prescribed, which does not apply to cases of racism. The lawyer explains, however, that this confusion originated in 1997 when the crime of racial slur was included in the Penal Code, and not in the law on crimes of racism, Law 7,716, of 1989.

“As the crime of injury is provided for in the Penal Code, people said: look, if it is outside the crime of racism law, it cannot be placed as an imprescriptible and non-bailable crime. That’s where this differentiation came from, but, in fact, if we were to take everything at the origin, everything was equated”, pointed out. In 2021, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled, in a specific case, that the crime of injury is not time-barred.

“The Supreme Court made this judgment within a process that was a habeas corpus, so this type of judgment does not radiate to other matters, it only creates effects for that process. There is now the action, which is the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality, which is precisely to put this understanding to the entire legal system. For now, it remains the same: racial slur is bailable and time-barred; and the crime of racism is imprescriptible and non-bailable”, pointed out the representative of the OAB.

Another way to equate the crime of racial slur with that of racism is the approval of a law in the National Congress. This week, the Federal Senate approved a bill with this understanding. “He [projeto] it needs to go to the Chamber to go through the legislative process, voting, deliberation and from there it goes to presidential sanction or veto. Basically, we would have this correct interpretation, that the crime of injury is a kind of crime of racism and, for that reason, it would be non-bailable and imprescriptible.”

The bill being voted on in Congress also sets out to increase the sentence to 2 to 5 years and that offenders are banned for 3 years from participating in sporting, artistic and cultural events.

The lawyer emphasized that different types of evidence can compose a racial slur or racism process. “All possible ways to demonstrate that that fact occurred can influence the judgment of the case. Sometimes, you don’t have a complete proof, but you have a clue. Witness, video, audio, photo, a post, anything in that sense will serve as an element so that the magistrate, when judging the case, can convince himself that that criminal fact occurred and from there to apply the sentence .”

In the case of the São Paulo councilor, in addition to the administrative process, he can be held criminally liable for the practice of racism. “Even a public civil action for damages would be appropriate for him to repair the violation that occurred with offense in relation to the whole community”, evaluated Silva. Cristófaro denies that he was a racist and referred to the episode as a “Just kidding” in reply to Brazil AgencyIn this ocasion.

