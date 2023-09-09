In Brazil, 10 million Brazilians are in a situation of food insecurity this year, according to a UN report

Report from UN 2023 shows that there are 10.1 million people who are in a situation of severe food insecurity in Brazil. The survey data also shows that, worldwide, 691 million to 783 million people were in this same situation in 2022. The information comes from the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World survey. Here’s the full (in English – 14MB).

According to Dirce Marchioni, professor at the Department of Nutrition and coordinator of the National Institute of Science and Technology to Combat Hunger in USP (University of São Paulo), hunger and food insecurity do not always mean the same thing.

“The UN defines hunger as the lack of consistent access to food, which reduces the quality of the diet and interrupts normal eating patterns. It’s chronic food deprivation.”he stated.

Food insecurity is reduced access to food and is divided into 3 categories:

light – when there is uncertainty about the ability to obtain food;

– when there is uncertainty about the ability to obtain food; moderate – when the quality, variety and quantity ingested are drastically reduced or when certain meals are not eaten; It is

– when the quality, variety and quantity ingested are drastically reduced or when certain meals are not eaten; It is serious – when no food is consumed for a whole day or more.

“In this sense, hunger and severe food insecurity are confused and say the same thing, that is, food deprivation that occurs as a perverse routine”declared Dirce Marchioni.

According to the professor, hunger is generated by structural factors and requires public policies to be resolved.

Food insecurity has other related problems, such as income, lack of access to water, soil degradation, economic and governance crises.

“We also cannot forget climate change, which has the potential to threaten food security through extreme weather phenomena such as rain and drought, which affect food production”he said.

Dirce Marchioni also criticized the fact that Brazil had a record harvest in 2022, when it reached 263.2 million tons.

“It is a contradiction, in fact, for a country that defines itself as the breadbasket of the world to have millions of people with severe food insecurity, that is, going hungry”he stated.

This year a new record is expected. The estimate is that the national harvest of cereals, legumes and oilseeds will reach 308.9 million tons.

“The fact of having one record harvest after another does not guarantee food on Brazilians’ plates. To reach a state of food security, it is necessary to have access to food, or at least to the means of producing it, that are of quality, safe and that allow individuals and their families to have a healthy life.”declared Dirce Marchioni.

WHAT THE UN SAYS

According to the UN, food insecurity refers to “limited access to food, at the level of individuals or families, due to lack of money or other resources”. The severity of insecurity is measured by the so-called FIES-SM (Food Insecurity Experience Scale Survey Modulein English).

Below is the questionnaire:

“In the last 12 months, was there a time when, due to lack of money or other resources:

“Were you worried about not having enough food to eat?

“Have you been unable to eat healthy, nutritious foods?

“Did you only eat certain types of food?

“Did you have to skip a meal?

“Did you eat less than you thought you should?

“Did your house run out of food?

“You were hungry but didn’t eat?

“Did you go without eating for a whole day?”

However, the UN survey does not measure how many times the individual interviewed would have gone hungry in the last 12 months due to lack of money. In other words, someone who says they went hungry for the first time in the last year would also be equivalent to someone who went hungry every day during that same period due to lack of financial resources.

Based on the answers, the entity assigns the probability of the individual or family being in one of the following 3 categories:

food safe or only marginally unsafe;

moderate food insecurity; It is

severe food insecurity.

The questionnaire is answered by a sample “nationally representative” of the adult population (aged 15 and over) in more than 140 countries included in the GWP (Gallup World Poll), carried out by the US research company Gallup Poll. In 7 countries, data were collected by GeoPoll and for Kantar. The number of respondents ranged from 1,000 to 3,500.

Other institutes and entities use different methodologies for the same concept. At Ebia (Brazilian Food Insecurity Scale), used by Penssan Network (Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security) and by IBGE(Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), food insecurity is when a person does not have regular access to food.

It is divided into 3 levels: mild, moderate and severe. There is also the level of food security, which is when the family has constant and permanent access to quality food in sufficient quantity.

In 2022, a study by Rede Penssan estimated that 33 million people are in a situation of severe food insecurity in Brazil. Read more about the research data and methodology in this report.

WORLD

“The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World” estimated that, from 2020 to 2022, around 900 million people had severe food insecurity. The number represented 11.3% of the world population affected by the situation.

There were 2.4 billion people who registered having moderate or severe food insecurity in the same period, which represented 29.6% of the world population. The statistics did not change for the 2nd consecutive year, reported the UN.

According to the UN, the study is “a snapshot of the world still recovering from a pandemic and now grappling with the fallout from the war in Ukraine, which has further shaken food and energy markets”.

“Encouraging signs of economic recovery from the pandemic and projections of poverty and hunger reduction have been mitigated by rising prices for food, agricultural inputs and energy”stated the entity.

Below are the numbers of severe food insecurity by region of the world (in millions):

Africa: 326 (23.4% of the population);

326 Latin America and the Caribbean: 85.4 (13%);

85.4 Asia: 464.2 (9.9%);

464.2 Oceania: 1.6 (3.5%);

North America and Europe: 15.6 (1.4%).

The survey also estimated that 691 to 783 million people had hunger. There was an increase of 122 million compared to the year before the pandemic, 2019. It reached approximately 9.2% of the population in 2022. In 2019, it was 7.9%. The hunger It is measured by the UN by the PoU (prevalence of malnutrition, in Portuguese).

Furthermore, the organization estimated that by 2030, around 600 million people will be chronically malnourished. “This is about 119 million more than in a scenario in which neither the pandemic nor the war in Ukraine had occurred”he stated.

“The recovery from the global pandemic has been uneven and the war in Ukraine has affected nutritious foods and healthy diets. This is the ‘new normal’ where climate change, conflict and economic instability are pushing those on the margins even further from safety.” said FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

HUNGRY AND MALNUTRITION

According to “The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World”, “malnutrition is defined as the condition of an individual whose food consumption habits are insufficient to provide, on average, the amount of dietary energy necessary to maintain a normal, active and healthy life”.

Hunger is defined by FAO as “an uncomfortable or painful sensation caused by insufficient dietary energy”. He informed that, in the report, the term is synonymous with chronic malnutrition. It is measured by PoU (prevalence of malnutrition) – an estimate of the percentage of individuals in the population who are undernourished.

With information from USP