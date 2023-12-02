Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/12/2023 – 17:48

After 30 years of demands to create a financial fund to compensate the nations most vulnerable to climate change, the countries gathered at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) announced, on the first day of COP28, the creation of the Fund of Loss and Damage to recover the damage caused by the climate crisis. The creation of this mechanism was determined at the last COP, in Egypt, in 2022.

The Fund received voluntary donations from countries such as Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Germany totaling US$420 million. Furthermore, it will be hosted at the World Bank and will be managed by a council made up of 26 members, 12 from developed countries and 14 from poor or emerging countries.

“The Fund will provide financing to address a variety of challenges associated with the adverse effects of climate change, such as climate-related emergencies, sea level rise, displacement, relocation, migration, insufficient climate information and data, and the need for reconstruction and recovery resilient to climate change”, according to the document approved at COP28, which also mentions the possibility of financing sustainable development and the eradication of poverty.

The measure was celebrated as an advance, but the lack of definition about who will finance the fund and how access to this money will still raise doubts about the effectiveness of the policy, according to experts interviewed by the Brasi Agencyl.

For Deputy Coordinator of International Policy at the Climate Observatory, Stela Herschmann, the announcement of the Fund was an important victory after 30 years of struggle to create the mechanism, which gives encouragement for COP28. On the other hand, she considers that there are still doubts about whether the World Bank will meet the demands of vulnerable countries and whether there will be the necessary resources to repair the damage caused by climate change.

“All developing countries, in theory, can access this fund, there is also a minimum floor that is guaranteed for the most vulnerable. But it was not clear how the money would be contributed. There were some ads [de recursos] which are welcome, but it is little money, it is not even close to what this fund needs, and it is not clear who has to pay this bill”, he explained.

Environmentalist Natalie Unsterstell, president of the Talanoa Institute, a Brazilian organization that works on climate policies, considers that the creation of the fund was politically possible within an organization with 195 countries. He says it was progress, despite recognizing that resources are still very insufficient.

“It took 30 years of negotiations to accept the idea of ​​having a compensatory mechanism of this type. It is important because these small, affected countries [pela crise climática] They are very poor and generally go into debt. The idea is that this aid does not burden their fiscal and budgetary situation,” he commented.

Unsterstell cited, as an example, the case of Tuvalu, a country made up of 11 islands in the Pacific Ocean that is at risk of disappearing due to rising sea levels caused by the melting of the polar ice caps, which is one of the consequences of global warming. The country even signed an agreement with Australia for the migration of its population.

world Bank

The announcement of the creation of the Fund on the first day of COP28 was an important sign of the conference in the opinion of WWF-Brazil’s Climate Change specialist, Flávia Martinelli. However, she highlighted that there are concerns regarding the operationalization of the fund by the World Bank.

“Developing countries would like to see a more independent mechanism created because rich countries are shareholders in the World Bank, such as the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and Germany. Therefore, it is understood that the World Bank is not completely independent when it comes to managing the fund. But, even so that the negotiations can move forward and come into operation faster, the World Bank was chosen”, explained Martinelli, who recalled that the agreement provides for a review of the bank’s role within a period of five years.

For biologist Roberto Waack, member of the Brazil, Climate, Forests and Agriculture Coalition and president of the board of the Arapyaú Institute, the fact that the mechanism is located at the World Bank should not be a problem for the measure’s efficiency.

“The World Bank has already managed, albeit indirectly, a large part of the funds linked to climate change. It’s natural that he is the main actor and manager of this fund, I don’t see that as a problem. One of the issues is to avoid the proliferation of new financial agents working in this field, since there are already organizations with long experience, such as the World Bank”, he highlighted.