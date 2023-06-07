Court understands that Deltan left Paraná’s MP to defraud the Clean Record Law, but procedures against former prosecutor had not become an administrative process – in this case, he would be prevented from running

The application of the Clean Record Law in the case of Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), 43 years old, left open a controversy over the interpretation that the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) had to revoke the candidacy registration of the deputy – a decision confirmed by the Board of Directors of the Chamber this Tuesday (6.jun.2023 ).

On May 16, 2023, the Electoral Court unanimously ruled that Dallagnol had defrauded the law by resigning as Public Prosecutor at the MP (Public Ministry) of Paraná while he was the target of 15 procedures that could become a PAD (Disciplinary Administrative Process) – if you left with processes in progress, which was not the casehe would be prevented from running.

WHAT DID TSE SAY

The rapporteur for the action, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, considered in his vote that the deputy used a practice supported by law to defraud the legal rule: “ANDAlthough, as a rule, this cause of ineligibility presupposes the existence of a disciplinary administrative process that may lead to compulsory retirement or loss of office, add up that the respondent brought forward his request for dismissal on purpose precisely to prevent the other 15 different procedures that were being processed against him from being converted or giving rise to PADs ”.

“Thus, there is a practice dressed in the appearance of legality , but disguised and that in the end proves to be illicit from the combination of several specific circumstances to be verified in the examination of a concrete case”, says an excerpt from the vote. Here’s the full (313 KB).

The minister mentions that the appellants of the action put forward the thesis that the resignation request was made before the procedures could be converted into an administrative process. The goal: circumvent ineligibility.

“INTERPRETATION HAS LIMITS”

For the former minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Marco Aurélio MelloThe dismissal is a premise for every employee and should not imply the loss of a political right.

“Above the law is the Federal Constitution that submits to all, indistinctly. There is a price to be paid for living in a democratic state. It is simple, being within everyone’s reach: respect for the legal order. Interpreting has limits. Addiction to consent, in this case fraud, is not presumed . It will always and always be proven.”said the former minister to Power360.

Marco Aurélio also states that the decision can be seen as an attempt by the judiciary to “fulminate” the protagonists of the Lava Jato operation. Dallagnol is a former task force coordinator for the operation in Paraná.

“Yesterday, national hero in the fight against corruption, personifying the Accusing State. They buried Lava Jato. Fulminate the protagonists? Where are we going? You don’t advance culturally that way.”declared the former minister of the Supreme Court.

“ACCURATE ANALYSIS”

There are other experts, however, who claim that law enforcement was correct in the case.

For the lawyer Marlon Reis, one of the creators of the Clean Record Law, the rapporteur’s vote made a “accurate analysis” of the norm. He also said that the judgment was based on evidence indicating “deviant behavior” by Dallagnol.

“The vote given by Minister Benedito Gonçalves made a accurate analysis of the evidence present in the records and realized that he was facing a case of fraud to the law . This is what happens when someone takes advantage of an apparent right to circumvent a future event that is not only possible, but very probable. . […] The case is reminiscent of the conduct of congressmen who, in the past, resigned before the opening of proceedings for breach of parliamentary decorum. This practice, which used to be common, also leads to ineligibility after the Clean Record Law comes into force”declared Marlon to the Power360.

JUDGMENT IN THE TRE

The TSE’s understanding goes against the decision of the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of Paraná on October 19, 2022. At the time, the body granted the request for registration of the former prosecutor’s candidacy. Did you understand that the departure of the MP “did not interfere with the continuity of the probative investigation and the conversion of files into disciplinary administrative procedures”.

The TRE also says that the certificate presented by the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry) indicates that there were no disciplinary administrative proceedings instituted or pending when he left the bodyon November 2, 2021.

LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL: STF

Deltan Dallagnol has an option: appeal to the Federal Supreme Court. However, the success of the former prosecutor in reversing the decision is remote, since 3 of the Supreme Court justices voted for the impeachment of the TSE – Alexandre de Moraes, Cármen Lúcia and Nunes Marques.

At the Supreme Court, the rapporteur for the appeal already presented by the deputy will be Minister Dias Toffoli. He will have to analyze the injunction presented by the deputy’s defense last Thursday (June 1, 2023) and, if he deems it necessary, he may ask the TSE for information about the case.

RECEIVED 344 THOUSAND VOTES

Dallagnol was the best voted deputy in Paraná in the 2022 elections. 344,917 wishes. The Electoral Court decided that Dallagnol’s votes could be allocated to his party, Podemos, however, the TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná) defined, after the retatalization of the votes, that the vacancy will go to the evangelical pastor Itamar Paimwhich received 47,052 wishes.