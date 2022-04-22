Lawyer says that the mechanism provided for in the Constitution has the function of benefiting an individual

The “constitutional grace” granted by the president Jair Bolsonaro to the deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) this Thursday (21.Apr.2022) is a mechanism provided for in art. 84 of the Constitution, which allows the Chief Executive to pardon the sentences imposed on the convict.

Constitutionalist Vera Chemim told the Power 360 that the same article provides that “constitutional grace” can be requested by a petition from the condemned person, any natural person or the Public Ministry.

Chemim explains that the measure has the function of benefiting an individual. “The pardon, in general, is used to forgive an indeterminate number of people, the pardon has a collective nature”it says.

According to constitutionalist, “constitutional grace” extinguishes the penalties imposed on Silveira, but not the crime to which he was condemned. “If Daniel Silveira commits another crime soon, he will not be considered a first-time offender”said.

Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) was sentenced by the STF on Wednesday (20.Abr) for statements against the ministers of the Court. The penalty was 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime.

“The only restriction is that when a person commits a heinous crime, such as torture, drug trafficking, terrorism, he cannot benefit from [com a graça constitucional]“ends.