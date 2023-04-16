In the midst of a process for democratic transition after the 2021 coup, clashes between government forces and paramilitaries leave more than 50 dead and expose a rift between military leaders. Violence returned this Sunday (16/04) to take over the streets of Khartoum, capital of Sudan, and extended to other regions of the African country. Clashes between paramilitaries and government forces have left at least 56 people dead and around 600 injured, the Sudanese Doctors’ Union said.

Fighting erupted on Saturday in Khartoum and elsewhere in the country after months of tensions between two rival military leaders. The Sudanese Armed Forces, under the command of General Abdel Fatah al Burhan, and paramilitary units of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), headed by the Deputy President of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, exchanged accusations of provoking the conflict.

Check out the main points to understand the conflict:

Who is Abdel Fatah al Burhan?

General Abdel Fatah al Burhan is the de facto leader of the African country. He became a household name in 2019 after the army overthrew longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir after months of mass protests.

A former Bashir ally and military commander who led criminal campaigns in the Darfur conflict (2003-2008), Burhan switched sides with the fall of the autocrat in 2019. He chaired the Transitional Military Council, a body created to oversee Sudan’s transition to the democratic regime, and became interim president of the country.

However, with the deadline to hand over power to civilian rulers looming, in October 2021, Burhan staged a coup, ousting civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok and ending the democratic transition.

Since then, Burhan has tightened his grip on the country, despite ongoing protests and a December 2022 deal to pave the way for a civilian transitional government.

Who is Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti?

Hemedti has enjoyed a strong position since Bashir took power. Coming from a family of camel herders far from the capital, he rose through the ranks to become leader of the notorious Yanyawid militia, which gave rise to the FAR and is accused of committing crimes against humanity during the Darfur conflict.

Conflict in Darfur erupted when local ethnic minority rebels launched an insurgency in 2003, citing oppression by the Arab-dominated Khartoum government. Up to 300,000 people are estimated to have been killed and 2.7 million driven from their homes in Darfur over the years, according to the UN.

The Yanyawid militia fought alongside Bashir’s forces against rebels in the conflict. Although he had no formal military training, Hemedti managed to gain a foothold in Bashir’s security machine. In 2013, he took over the leadership of the newly formed paramilitary group FAR, which emerged from Yanyawid.

Bashir often relied on the paramilitary group to quell the protests and discontent that led to his downfall. As the FAR grew and strengthened, concerns grew that the group was becoming more powerful than Sudan’s official security forces.

In 2017, the country passed a law that recognized the FAR as an independent security force.

Like Burhan, Hemedti moved to the winning side after Bashir’s fall. Reports of him speculating the role of president spread after he became the deputy leader of the Transitional Military Council.

In June 2019, a deadly crackdown on a protest camp in Khartoum left more than 100 dead. The action was attributed to the FAR. Despite this, Hemedti’s position only strengthened. His years at the head of the FAR also saw him amass allies in Russia and the Gulf, where the paramilitary group was sent to fight alongside the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Burhan relied on the FAR to quell the protests after the 2021 coup. The paramilitary leader, however, disappeared from the spotlight at the time, leaving Burhan to be the face of the coup. He was then appointed deputy head of the government’s Sovereign Council, effectively being Burhan’s number two.

How did the current conflict break out?

Since the military forces and civilian representatives signed a transition agreement in December, negotiations are underway to integrate the FAR into the Sudanese army. Analysts believe Hemedti, whose paramilitary group is estimated to number 100,000, would not be in favor of restructuring.

In February, in a speech that called the coup a “mistake”, Hemedti described the action as the “gateway to the old regime”. The televised speech came amid rising tensions over military restructuring, which has derailed the return to civilian rule.

A week before the speech, Burhan said he would not tolerate the FAR operating independently, stressing the importance of merging the paramilitary group with the army. In response, Hemedti said that “representatives of the old regime” wanted to “cause a split” between the FAR and the armed forces.

The signing of an agreement to appoint a civilian government was scheduled for earlier this month, however it was indefinitely postponed at the last minute.

Postponement of the democratic transition

The deal was seen as vital to allow elections that would bring the civilian leadership back in charge of the country after years of turmoil.

On Thursday, the Sudanese army had warned that the country was going through a “dangerous situation” that could lead to an armed conflict after units of the FAR, the most powerful paramilitary group in Sudan, “deployed” in the capital Khartoum and in other cities. The FAR deployed troops near the town of Merowe, 330 kilometers north of Khartoum.

After clashes erupted on Saturday, Hemedti and Burhan traded accusations of coup attempts.

Despite the ongoing violence, the director of the Sudan-based think tank Confluence Advisory, Kholood Khair, said that the desire for a democratic regime is still high in the country. “There is still a lot of support for the democratic transition. We have to remember that this power struggle between generals is in no way indicative of the broad politics taking place in Sudan,” she pointed out to DW.

