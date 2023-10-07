Extremist group does not recognize the Israeli State and launched an unprecedented attack this Saturday (October 7, 2023)

The Palestinian group Hamas carried out a surprise attack on Israel this Saturday (Oct 7, 2023). The Israeli government has declared war and carries out retaliatory operations. Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades.

The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure.

But the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip. Hamas has already claimed the entirety of Palestine – which includes Israeli territory and the city of Jerusalem. The group does not recognize Israel as a country.

The United States and the European Union, in addition to Israel, classify Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Here is a timeline summarizing the main episodes of the dispute:

1918: After the end of the First World War, the United Kingdom was responsible for creating a Jewish state without harming non-Jewish nations in the region. There is an increase in Jewish migration to the region and anti-Semitism gains strength;

1947: Unsuccessful, the British left the territory and transferred responsibility to the UN (United Nations), which proposed the division of Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories. Arabs refused division. They claimed to have been left with the land with the least resources;

1948: The State of Israel is recognized, which begins the 1st Arab-Israeli War. Gaza is occupied by Egyptians and its area has been reduced, with new limits demarcated;

1956: Suez Crisis. Israel manages to occupy Gaza, but the Egyptians regain control;

1967: 6 Day War returns control of Gaza to Israel, which also occupies the West Bank and East Jerusalem;

1987: 1st Intifada, Palestinian uprising against Israeli troops;

1993: The Oslo Accords create the ANP (Palestinian National Authority) to assume the political administration of the Palestinian territories. But Israel continues to occupy the regions;

2000: 2nd Intifada;

2005: Israel leaves the Gaza Strip;

2006: the political wing of Hamas beat Fatah in the Gaza Strip's parliamentary elections. The power of the ANP decreases and there is friction with Fatah, which governs the West Bank;

2007: Hamas takes control of the Gaza Strip;

Hamas takes control of the Gaza Strip; 2012: The UN recognizes Palestine (made up of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank) as a permanent observer state. It paves the way for the recognition of Palestine as a State under the rule of law, which has not yet been done.

Conflicts are constant between Israel and Hamas. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019. In 2021, a conflict in East Jerusalem lasted for 11 days.

In the same year, the president of the ANP, Mahmoud Abbas, postponed the legislative elections scheduled for May, citing uncertainty regarding the participation of Palestinians in the election due to Israel’s actions.

There is no new date for the election. Hamas condemned the decision.

Recent offensives

In January of this year (2023), Israelis invaded a refugee camp and killed 7 Palestinian soldiers and 2 civilians. Muslims responded and fired 2 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel. Israel carried out new airstrikes on Gaza.

The Israelis launched a new air strike in the region on May 9. The targets were Muslim military leaders. In addition to 3 soldiers, 10 other people died. The attack was carried out a week after a ceasefire was established with Palestinian armed factions.

Five days of intense armed conflict followed, resulting in the deaths of at least 33 people in the Gaza Strip and two in Israel. A new ceasefire was established on May 13.

On June 19, Israel carried out a new offensive on Jenin, the 3rd largest city in the West Bank. It was the first time that the country used military helicopters in the region since the 2nd Intifada.

At least 5 Palestinians died in the action. The following day, 2 Hamas members opened fire on an Israeli settlement in the territory. At least 4 died.

On June 21, Palestinian villages were targeted by hundreds of settled Israelis, vandalizing cars, houses and shooting civilians. Israel carried out a drone attack in the West Bank (the 1st since 2006). Three militants were killed.

The dispute escalated with the Hamas attack this Saturday (Oct 7) and Israel’s retaliation. At least 382 people have died so far as a result of the offensives.

Several international authorities have positioned themselves against the Hamas attack, and the United States has stated that it is ready to support the Israelis.