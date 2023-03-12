Federal Reserve loosened rules in 2020 and financial institutions were able to spend 100% of what they received from customers

US authorities closed on friday (10.mar.2023) the activities of the Silicon Valley Bankknown for financing startupscompanies that seek innovative solutions and have high growth potential.

The case left customers apprehensive, as they were unable to move the money invested in the bank. O Power360 explains below what is known about the case and the risks to the market:

foundation – 1983, during a poker game between Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medearis;

1983, during a poker game between Bill Biggerstaff and Robert Medearis; thirst – Santa Clara, California (United States);

Santa Clara, California (United States); units – 17 in California and Massachusetts;

17 in California and Massachusetts; size – was among the 20 largest American commercial banks, with US$ 175 billion (about R$ 900 billion) under management;

was among the 20 largest American commercial banks, with US$ 175 billion (about R$ 900 billion) under management; segment – provision of financial services for startups of technology;

– provision of financial services for startups of technology; influence – participated in 44% of IPOs (initial offering of shares) and technology and healthcare companies in 2022;

participated in 44% of IPOs (initial offering of shares) and technology and healthcare companies in 2022; division – on 4 networks: Silicon Valley Bank – global commercial bank; SVB Private – private banking and wealth management; SVB Securities – investment bank; SVB Capital – venture capital and credit investment; impact – is the biggest failure of a US bank since the 2008 crisis.

on 4 networks:

REASON FOR BANKRUPTCY

The bank informed on Wednesday (8.mar) that it had settled R$ 21 billion in securities with a loss of US$ 1.8 billion in the 1st quarter. In addition, it planned to sell $1.7 billion worth of shares. The measure was interpreted as a management difficulty.

The result: there was a classic rush by customers to get their money out of the bank as quickly as possible.

It turns out that part of the withdrawn amount was invested in other low-liquidity assets.

The Federal Reserve, the US central bank, loosened rules on the use of customer funds in March 2020, due to the pandemic, and financial institutions were able to spend 100% of what they received on deposits from account holders.

With the pandemic, demand for loans has dropped. So banks started buying assets with customer deposits. This is the case with SVB.

The institution was unable to meet withdrawal requests. Therefore, an intervention was necessary to avoid a case similar to the subprime crisis in 2008.

The entire small banking sector is under stress. Gavekal consultancy said, in reportthat Silicon Valley Banks is not an isolated case: but the 1st of a “Sorrow Battalion” that was yet to come.

The shares of First Republic Bank, famous for managing assets, have already lost 30% of market value in the last 2 days due to uncertainty regarding its financial health.

The S&P 500 index is down 11.5% over the past 5 days.

HOW IS THE OPERATION RIGHT NOW?

To avoid a systemic effect, management started to be done by the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corp), created in 1933, at the height of the Great Depression, to protect account holders and savers. It works along similar lines to the Brazilian FGC.

This is the 1st FDIC-insured institution to fail this year. The last one was Almena State Bank, in October 2020.

The fund guarantees up to US$ 250,000 per account held in US banks. However, in all, 97.3% of bank deposits are not insured by the FDIC. Risk: companies that work with the banking institution may stop operating due to lack of capital until the situation is resolved.

HIGH INTEREST EFFECT

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to control inflation. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the monetary authority has raised the rate range from 0% to 0.25% to 4.50% to 4.75%. Local inflation is still high: it hit 6.4% in the 12 months through January.

This movement encourages investors to withdraw money from riskier applications, such as startupsfor safer assets, such as US Treasury bonds.

Silicon Valley Bank had been having difficulty financing itself. By increasing the interest paid to investors, it would make even smaller profits.

The Fed’s maneuver also drains money from the real economy. Companies tend to have less revenue. As a result, less profit. As startups do not necessarily seek profit in the short term, the valuation (company value) tends to be recalculated downwards.

Thousands of technology companies have seen their stocks drop and find it difficult to borrow money to maintain their investment schedule. Employees of these institutions are being laid off. Uber, Spotify and Twitter, for example, announced thousands of shutdowns.

Not so long ago, the situation was the opposite. Silicon Valley, a region known for hosting startups of technology, benefited greatly from the Federal Reserve’s hyper-expansionary monetary policy. It was easy to borrow money to invest in the search for solutions for the planet.

RISK TO COMPANIES

In practice, high interest rates make heavily indebted companies rethink their business models, as it becomes more difficult to rotate capital and reinforce cash. This is the case of Americanas here in Brazil, which entered into judicial recovery due to its high debt (leverage).

The ripple effect can already be observed in several companies, which will now have their balance sheets more scrutinized by investors.

In Brazil, the financial system is not in check. But national companies already suffer from the difficulty of accessing credit. report by Power360 showed that large companies are looking for more money to manage their debts.

In an analogy, it’s like the tide goes out and shows who is swimming naked.