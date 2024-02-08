Action that targeted the former president and his allies means “time of truth”; alludes to the alleged coup attempt

Operation Tempus Veritatis, triggered by Federal Police (Federal Police) this Thursday (8.Feb.2024), one of the targets was the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The name of the action is Latin and means “time of truth”. According to the corporation, it “a reference to the clarification of facts that came to light during the investigations” about the alleged attempted coup d'état.

Still according to the PF, the name of the operation is also in reference to the supposed attempt to abolish the Democratic Rule of Law with the aim of “obtain a political advantage by maintaining the then President of the Republic in power.

Agents carried out search warrants at Bolsonaro's residence in Angra dos Reis (RJ) and seized his passport. The former president was also banned from having contact with those being investigated and from leaving the country.

The police also carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 for preventive detention and 48 for alternative measures, such as those imposed on Bolsonaro. The actions were carried out in 9 states and the DF.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the following were also targets:

Valdemar Costa Neto president of PL;

president of PL; general Augusto Heleno former GSI minister;

former GSI minister; Anderson Torres former Minister of Justice;

former Minister of Justice; Walter Braga Netto (PL), vice-presidential candidate; It is

(PL), vice-presidential candidate; It is Paulo Sérgio Nogueiraformer Minister of Defense.

Here are the arrest warrant targets:

Filipe Martins former special advisor to Bolsonaro;

former special advisor to Bolsonaro; Marcelo Câmara Army reserve colonel;

Army reserve colonel; Rafael Martins Army major;

Army major; Bernardo Romão Corrêa NettoArmy colonel.

O Power360 found that the former presidential advisor, Filipe Martins and the former Navy commander, Almir Garnier, and other military personnel had been reported by Mauro Cid. The investigations are part of the new phase of investigations targeting the alleged office of hate in Bolsonaro's government.

According to the investigation, the suspects worked to invalidate the result of the 2022 elections, which gave victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), even before the election takes place. The police claim that Bolsonaro's group acted to discredit the polls and encourage extremist acts.

See images of the searches in Brasília recorded by the photographer Power360 Sergio Lima:

1576957[/galeria]