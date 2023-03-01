Considering the reduction announced by Petrobras, the reenactment will raise a liter of gasoline by R$ 0.34 and ethanol by R$ 0.02

The re-encumbrance of fuels announced by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, on Tuesday (28.Feb.2028) begins to take effect on this 4th (1st.Mar). The change will make the charge of PIS/Cofins and Cide on gasoline to be R$ 0.47 per liter. Considering the R$ 0.13 reduction announced by Petrobras, the impact will be R$ 0.34 per liter. For ethanol, the increase will be R$ 0.02 per liter.

In order to maintain the collection of BRL 28.88 billion expected until the end of the year if fuel rates returned to last year’s level, the government will raise the Export Tax on crude oil by 9.2% for four months to obtain up to BRL 6.6 billion.

The new MP (Provisional Measure) is valid until the end . From , the future of the exemption will depend on the result of the vote in Congress. If parliamentarians do not approve the proposal, the rates will return to 2022 levels, with full reencumbrance.

Last year, former president Jair Bolsonaro zeroed the rates of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Contribution for the Financing of Social Security (Cofins) for gasoline, ethanol, diesel, biodiesel, natural gas and cooking gas.

On January 1, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed the Provisional Measure 1,157which provided for the re-encumberation of gasoline and ethanol as of March 1st and that of other fuels on January 1st, 2024. Before the exemption, PIS/Cofins was charged as follows: R$ 0.792 per liter of gasoline A (without ethanol mixture) and BRL 0.242 per liter of ethanol.

Among the possibilities discussed between the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, and Petrobras, are the absorption of part of the increase in rates by the state-owned company, because gasoline is above the international price, and the redistribution of part of the original rates from gasoline to ethanol.

By virtue of a constitutional amendment, the difference in taxes between gasoline and ethanol should remain at R$ 0.45. The impact on the consumer will be smaller precisely because Petrobras will use part of the “cushion”, a financial reserve set up by the company because gasoline and diesel were above the international average price, to absorb part of the increased impact.

tax impact

On the 3rd (28.Feb), Haddad said he hoped the oil company could reduce the price at a faster pace than announced.

“Our expectations were higher. Petrobras’ pricing policy is not being discussed. We await the company’s decision on fuel prices in March to decide on the reencumbrance”he explained.

Regarding the impact on public accounts, he said that the commitment assumed at the beginning of the year to reduce the primary deficit is maintained.

“The target established by the Ministry of Finance in January is a deficit of less than 1% [do PIB]. It’s from a new fiscal framework approved to establish the necessary balance for the country to return to growth”he declared.

The minister also rejected allegations that the reinstatement means an increase in the tax burden.

“We are not thinking about increasing the tax burden. We are thinking about recomposing the Budget in terms of revenue and expenditure, keeping revenue and expenditure within the historical average”, he declared. He pointed out that the taxation of oil exports will impact Petrobras and other crude oil exporters by 1% of the sector’s profits. “This value [de 1%] is in the provisional measure”highlighted.

Haddad said he hoped the measure would help the Central Bank to reduce interest rates in the future. According to him, current rates are high and harm the recovery of the Brazilian economy.