Begoleã Mendes Fernandes was arrested in Lisbon when he tried to leave for BH, after killing Alan Lopes in Amsterdam; there is suspicion of cannibalism

The Brazilian Begoleã Mendes Fernandes, 26, gained notoriety after being arrested on Monday (27.Feb.2023) at Lisbon airport (Portugal). He was trying to leave for Belo Horizonte (MG) at the time he was arrested.

Portuguese authorities were suspicious of the documents presented by Begoleã and contacted those in Holland, where the Brazilian lived. They found out he’s a murder suspect. The victim is another Brazilian: Alan Lopes, 21 years old. He was stabbed to death in Amsterdam on 26 February.

The suspicion of the Portuguese authorities was confirmed: the documents were false.

A search in the Brazilian’s luggage identified clothes with traces of blood and a plastic package with “Several pieces of meat”. According to the Portuguese newspaper Morning mailThe origin of meat is humanbut would have nothing to do with Alan.

O Power360 List below what is known so far:

Who is Begoleã Mendes Fernandes – Brazilian, 26 years old and, according to his Facebook profile with his name, he was born in Matipó (MG). Among the pages he liked are the Atlético-MG team, the Minecraft game and artists such as AC/DC, Bob Marley and Axl Rose. He went to Holland to try his hand at fighting;

– Brazilian, 21 years old, born in the Federal District. He worked as a butcher and lived in the Vegastraat area, north of Amsterdam; how lopes died – stabbed to death in his home on February 26;

– in audio obtained by Morning mail, Begoleã claims that he stabbed Lopes to death. He said the victim was going to get him and that’s why he reacted; what else does Begoleã say in the audio – accuses Lopes of killing a “Moroccan”who was shown a video of the crime and claims to have been invited by Lopes to his house “eat a piece of the guy’s meat”. Begoleã then reports that he accepted the invitation and went with a knife. He asks for financial help to escape and that at the time he was recording the audio, he was at an airport;

– in interview with Portuguese broadcaster SIC, Begoleã’s mother, Carla Pimentel, said she received a call from her son on February 27. According to reports, Lopes served a “black meat” and would have said she was human; wrestling – according to Carla, Begoleã had decided to sleep at Lopes’ house to take the supposed human meat to the police the next day. It would have been agreed with Lopes “above him”. There was physical struggle. Lopes was killed;

– Carla reports that Begoleã left Holland for Brussels, Belgium, and then to Portugal; the plan, according to her, was to come to Brazil and then return to Europe to “account”; interrupted escape – Begoleã was arrested at Lisbon airport, in Portugal;

– the version of Begoleã’s family is that he had the meat in his suitcase to prove that Lopes was a cannibal; difference in versions – in the audio, Begoleã said he knew about the supposed human flesh before to go to Lopes’ house; The SIChis mother hinted that the son would have been surprised by the news during dinner;

– to the UOLLopes’ sister, Kamila Lopes, declared that she and her family knew Begoleã. denied that the brother killed someone and that he was cannibal. He says he doesn’t understand where the accusation of cannibalism came from; how long had Begoleã and Lopes known each other – more than 3 years, he said Kamila at g1;

– O Morning mail published that Begoleã is alone in the cell, isolated 22 hours a day; extradition – the Court of Lisbon ordered that Begoleã be held preventively in Portugal until his extradition to the Netherlands.

O Power360 contacted the Itamaraty to ask if it had been asked to follow up on the case. He did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for manifestation.