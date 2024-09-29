54-year-old American rapper has been imprisoned in New York since September 16; is accused of sex trafficking and assault

American rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in New York on September 16. The accusations include systematic sexual abuse, use of drugs for coercion and physical violence against several women. Diddy denies all allegations. The investigation is ongoing. If convicted, he could face a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

Investigations began months before his arrest. Several women coming forward with reports of alleged abuse. Understand below the case involving the rapper that led to his arrest in 2024:

Who is Diddy

Sean “Diddy” Combs, also known as Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, is one of the most influential figures in the North American music industry.

Born on November 4, 1969, in Harlem, New York, the 54-year-old rapper has built a solid career in hip-hop, producing artists like The Notorious BIG and helping to popularize the genre. He began his career as an intern at Uptown Records in the 1990s and founded Bad Boy Records in 1994. His album “No Way Out” (1997) won a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

In his personal life, Diddy is the father of 7 children with 4 different women. He was raised solely by his mother after his father’s death in 1972. In addition to music, he expanded his business into the areas of fashion and beverages, building an influential network of contacts in entertainment, including figures such as Jay-Z, Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber. Her 50th birthday party was attended by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Understand the case

The rapper was arrested in New York, accused of several crimes of sexual violence against women.

According to the newspaper New York Timesthe main accusations point to the command of a criminal enterprise that included abuse, threats and coercion that would have been carried out to satisfy his sexual desires and protect his reputation.

The investigations involve testimonies from several women, including singer Cassie Ventura and model Crystal McKinney.

Find out what the main accusations against Diddy are:

Cassie Ventura – In November 2023, singer and Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was the first to file a formal lawsuit, accusing him of sexual abuse. She alleged that Diddy forced her to engage in non-consensual sexual acts and to have sex with other men while being filmed. The process was closed in the same month, without details being disclosed;

In November 2023, singer and Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was the first to file a formal lawsuit, accusing him of sexual abuse. She alleged that Diddy forced her to engage in non-consensual sexual acts and to have sex with other men while being filmed. The process was closed in the same month, without details being disclosed; music producer – in early 2024, a music producer revealed that he was coerced by Diddy into hiring women for sexual encounters and that he himself was pressured into having relationships with them;

in early 2024, a music producer revealed that he was coerced by Diddy into hiring women for sexual encounters and that he himself was pressured into having relationships with them; Derrick Lee Smith – In June 2024, Derrick Lee Smith, who is in a Michigan jail, claimed that Diddy drugged and sexually abused him during a party in 1997. Smith sued Diddy and won the lawsuit after the rapper failed to show up. to a virtual audience.

Arrest in September 2024

On September 16, 2024, Diddy was officially arrested in New York on charges of sexual abuse and other related crimes. Prosecutor Damian Williams stated that Diddy used violence and coercion, often under the influence of drugs, to force women to have sexual relations for long periods, in addition to recording the abuse. Diddy denies all allegations made against him.