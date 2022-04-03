While researchers advertise a pill that tries to simulate the effects of exercise, the WHO points to the regular practice of physical activities as part of a healthier and longer life.

A week is enough time for a lot to happen. Only last week we had the fall of the president of Petrobras and the minister of Education, followed by a ministerial reform so that allies of Jair Bolsonaro can run in the next elections. Still in the electoral race, the now ex-governor of São Paulo João Doria announced his withdrawal from the election and then backtracked, a move followed by Sérgio Moro. who changed parties less than four months after joining. Not to mention Will Smith’s slap in the face to Chris Rock at the Oscars and, before the matter got cold, Smith’s decision to renounce the award he received from the Hollywood Academy. And there was time for another actor, Bruce Willis, to announce the end of his career due to a health problem, aphasia. On the seven days of the week there are 10,080 minutes. Is it not possible to dedicate at least 150 of them to the practice of physical exercises?

This is the question that arises after scientists announced the development of an “exercise pill”, capable of reproducing a protein beneficial to health that is released in greater quantities in the body after physical activity. Although it is still in development, the expectation is that it will be used by cardiac patients and by sedentary people, who do not practice the 150 minutes weekly recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The doubts are not limited to when it will be available and will it be accessible to everyone. This pill brings something similar to the smart bed that makes itself (it already exists, you know?) and can lead to another question: wouldn’t the possibility of completely replacing the activities that are so good for health create even more sedentary lifestyle? If the self-made bed seems lazy, it’s good to remember that there are people with motor difficulties for whom this equipment can make a considerable difference. But this group is small and not everyone has access to something so sophisticated. Walking, running, playing ball, doing yoga, swimming, cycling… all this is good and can be practiced by the vast majority of people. The problem most people claim for not playing sports is almost always the same: lack of time. Is this real? According to the World Health Organization, 150 minutes a week, which means 22 minutes a day, is enough to get the benefits of physical activity.

In 2018, the WHO presented a global action plan with the goal of reducing the levels of inactivity of adults and adolescents to 15% by 2030. and economic. It reinforces the need for environments that favor the practice of physical activity and forms of locomotion that do not require a car.

In supporting the launch of the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population last year, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) highlighted the importance of regular physical activity to prevent and control heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. Also to lessen symptoms of depression and anxiety, reduce cognitive decline, improve memory and exercise brain health, noting the estimate that up to 5 million deaths a year worldwide could be avoided if the global population were more active.

