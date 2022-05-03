The preliminary version of the report by Samuel Alito, one of the ministers of the US Supreme Court, indicating that there is a majority in the highest US court to overturn the right to abortion, ignited the debate in the country on Monday night (2.May). .2022).

The document obtained by the digital newspaper politico.com was written in February and is not final. However, if the indication of an inclination contrary to the current jurisprudence is maintained, the Court must reverse the national prevalence of the case Roe v. wade (1973) and allow the right to abortion to be decided individually by States.

Here’s the intact (12.8 MB) from Alito’s preliminary report, written on February 10.

THE Power 360 recalls the decision made nearly 50 years ago and explains what could happen if the Supreme Court changes the current understanding of abortion in the US.

Abortion in the USA: what was the Roe v. wade

In 1973, at the age of 22, Norma McCorvey – later known under the pseudonym Jane Roe – sought a clandestine clinic in Texas to terminate her third pregnancy. She no longer had custody of her first 2 children because she did not have a steady job, was a drug user and was homeless.

The options, however, were limited: Texas only allowed abortion if there was a risk to the life of the pregnant woman, which was not the case. Another alternative was to claim she had been a victim of sexual violence –a false allegation– and obtain authorization through the courts.

Norma McCorvey, the woman behind Jane Roe (left) and attorney Gloria Allred, in front of the Supreme Court

Roe’s case was used strategically by legal experts, who had long disagreed with the treatment of reproductive rights in Texas. When it arrived at the Supreme Court, there was an understanding in favor of terminating the pregnancy by 7 votes to 2.

The decision was based on the concept of privacy: as the US Constitution guarantees this right to pregnant women, it was possible for them to terminate the pregnancy even during the 1st trimester without prohibitions or embarrassments by the State.

There are differences between the current lineup and the 1973 Supreme Court lineup. While the original lineup has 6 conservative justices -including Amy Coney BarrettNeil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, all appointed by the former president Donald Trump for the 9-seat court – the previous formation had 5 liberals and 4 conservatives – of these, 2 moderates. Compare formations:

In early April, the US Senate approved the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to assume a seat as the first black woman in the Court’s history. She will step in for Judge Stephen Breyer –which, in practice, does not change the current ideological composition of the court.

Review in the States

In December, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments about a state law passed in Mississippi in 2018, which moved the deadline for prohibiting termination of pregnancy to 15 weeks’ gestation.

The judges’ demonstrations indicated a majority opinion in favor of the process of restricting the access of women under 15 weeks of gestation – when many are still unaware of their pregnancy – to the Jackson Women’s Health Organization pro-abortion clinic in the Mississippi capital.

The court ruled by 5 votes to 4 that it would grant the ban to Texas even without hearing any oral arguments, and declined to block the law later, claiming “procedural grounds”as reported by the newspaper NY Times.

In addition to Barrett, who has already openly said “pro-life activist”, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh voted in 2020 to pass a strict abortion law in Louisiana. Their positions collide with the election of Joe Biden who, in addition to being a Democrat, is part of the government with an openly pro-abortion woman vice president.

The strong presence of young women in the US Congress is an obstacle to the Judiciary, which may have the issue analyzed by the Legislative and/or Executive, which currently hold a Democratic majority.

As anti-abortion leaders prepare to restrict access to Mississippi’s only clinic, the state records the highest rate of child mortality US, with 8.8 deaths per 1,000 births. It is also among those with the highest number of maternal deaths.

The reason for opposition to termination of pregnancy is mostly religious. A 2016 survey of the Pew Research Center ranked Mississippi and Alabama as the most religious states in the US. More than 82% of the population say they believe in God with “absolutely sure”. At least 80% of Mississippi adults identify as Christian, half of whom are Evangelical Protestants.

In the USA, a search The Gallup Institute, released in June 2019, indicates that 21% of Americans are against abortion under any circumstances – even in cases of rape, anomaly or incest. Another 25% said they were in favor and 53% defended the procedure with restrictions.

The challenge to the decision Roe vs Wade by Mississippi gives US states a bastion to limit how and when abortions are performed. Should the court go further and strike down the 1973 definition, some legislatures may outright ban any termination of pregnancy.

At least 11 states, including Mississippi, have passed “trigger laws” with strict restrictions on abortion, which could take effect following the overturning of case law.

States such as Florida, Indiana, Montana and Nebraska do not anticipate triggers with the Supreme Court decision, but could move quickly to ban or restrict the procedure if the court makes the decision, according to the court. axios. Georgia, Iowa, Ohio and South Carolina can resume abortion restriction proceedings blocked in federal courts.

Case Roe v. wade is overturned, abortion would immediately become illegal in 13 states:

Alabama;

Louisiana;

Tennessee;

North Dakota;

South Dakota;

Idaho;

Utah;

Wynsconsin;

Oklahoma;

Arkansas;

Missouri;

Kentucky;

Texas.

Another 17 states –such as New York, California, New Jersey, Oregon, Colorado and Illinois– already established laws that ensure the right to abortion regardless of an eventual decision to the contrary by the Supreme Court.