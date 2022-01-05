During the Covid-19 pandemic, the meat industry was hit hard in the United States with several slaughterhouses becoming contagion points, in addition to supply problems. For experts, this shows that the country’s meat industry has a consolidation problem.

The problem was one of the campaign proposals of the new US President, Joe Biden, who announced an “action plan for a fairer, more competitive and more resilient meat and poultry supply chain”. The plan will have four main strategies that should result in “better earnings for producers and more options and affordable prices for consumers”.

The investment was announced this Monday (3rd). The money will be directed to expanding the capacity of small meat processors in the country and is part of an initiative to reduce what the government considers a heavy concentration in the meat processing sector. The Biden administration has been sharply critical of the US meat industry, claiming that the sector is controlled by a small number of companies and that the lack of competition is hurting consumers, producers and the economy.

+ Meat/USA: Casa Branca returns to criticize slaughterhouses for high prices

According to an article by Food and Wine, the US$ 1 billion contribution will create a fund for independent processors. In addition, with the investment, there should be a strengthening of the rules for farmers, ranchers and consumers, with better application of these rules, and greater transparency in the cattle market.

“Four large slaughterhouses control 85% of the beef market. In the poultry sector, the four main processing companies control 54% of the market. And in pork, the top four processing companies control around 70% of the market. Meatpackers and processors buy from farmers and sell to retailers, such as supermarkets, which makes them an important bottleneck in the food supply chain,” said Casa Branca, in a statement.

Also according to the statement, the investment is intended to prevent dominant intermediaries from continuing to increase their own profits at the expense of farmers, who earn less, and consumers, who pay more. The text also highlights that “meat prices are the single largest contributor to the increase in the cost of food that people consume at home.”

