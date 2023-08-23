Deputies knocked down the main change made by senators; already withdrawn from Fundeb and the Fundo do DF of the milestone were maintained
The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) the new fiscal framework. Deputies rejected most of the amendments made by the Senate. Here’s the seem (73 KB) by rapporteur Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA) approved by the House.
The main change was the withdrawal of an amendment approved by senators which allowed the possibility of additional credit. The device would make room for BRL 32 billion to BRL 40 billion in the Budget. The overthrow is a defeat for the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm). The text now goes to Lula’s sanction.
The frame’s rapporteur in the Chamber, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), maintained only the changes related to the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District and Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valuation of Education Professionals). Both were outside the frame.
“Accepted amendments are solely and exclusively for Fundeb and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District”, said Cajado before the start of the vote in the plenary of the Chamber.
O Power360 had already anticipated that the Chamber would change the text approved in the Senate and would only keep excerpts related to the fund. Agreement was reached with party leaders in the House, including to reject all other Senate changes.
Here are the Senate changes retained by the House:
- Amendment No. 4 – exclusion of the DF Fund and Fundeb from the spending ceiling;
- Amendment No. 10 – change in the wording of the text to refer to previous excerpts; It is
- Amendment No. 14 – removes the change in the correction calculation of the DF Fund from the framework.
Here are the Senate changes rejected by the House:
- Amendment No. 1 – it implied that tax risk prevention should always be carried out, and not just in case of deviations;
- Amendment No. 2 – it allowed privatization of state-owned companies as a way to increase revenue;
- Amendment No. 3 – it allowed all budget operations, with the exception of opening extraordinary credits, to be foreseen in the primary result target;
- Amendment No. 5 – it excluded spending on science and technology from the ceiling;
- Amendment No. 6 – allowed for the expansion of payments to bimonthly assessments of income and expenditure;
- Amendment No. 7 – made it possible to predict expenditures that were conditional on additional credits, in case the calculated inflation was higher than that estimated in the spending limit of the fiscal rule – it would open again BRL 32 billion to BRL 40 billion in the Budget;
- amendments nº 8 to nº 13 – they changed the wording of parts of the fiscal framework;
- Amendment No. 15 – created the Tax Modernization Committee.
