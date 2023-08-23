Deputies knocked down the main change made by senators; already withdrawn from Fundeb and the Fundo do DF of the milestone were maintained

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) the new fiscal framework. Deputies rejected most of the amendments made by the Senate. Here’s the seem (73 KB) by rapporteur Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA) approved by the House.

The main change was the withdrawal of an amendment approved by senators which allowed the possibility of additional credit. The device would make room for BRL 32 billion to BRL 40 billion in the Budget. The overthrow is a defeat for the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the minister Fernando Haddad (Farm). The text now goes to Lula’s sanction.

The frame’s rapporteur in the Chamber, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), maintained only the changes related to the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District and Fundeb (Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valuation of Education Professionals). Both were outside the frame.

“Accepted amendments are solely and exclusively for Fundeb and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District”, said Cajado before the start of the vote in the plenary of the Chamber.

O Power360 had already anticipated that the Chamber would change the text approved in the Senate and would only keep excerpts related to the fund. Agreement was reached with party leaders in the House, including to reject all other Senate changes.

Here are the Senate changes retained by the House:

Amendment No. 4 – exclusion of the DF Fund and Fundeb from the spending ceiling ;

– Amendment No. 10 – change in the wording of the text to refer to previous excerpts; It is

Amendment No. 14 – removes the change in the correction calculation of the DF Fund from the framework.

Here are the Senate changes rejected by the House: