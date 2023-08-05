Benefit applies to more than 1,500 tourism options; price varies according to length of stay

Foreign tourists visiting Argentina can use up to US$ 100 (R$ 486.03 at current exchange rate) offered by Inprotur (National Institute of Tourism Promotion of Argentina). The program Argentine Treasures allows the value available in a gift card be used in more than 1,500 tourist options, such as tours and restaurants.

According to the requirements, tourists must be over 18 years old and stay in Argentina for at least 3 nights. The benefit is valid until the end of 2023. To access the program, interested parties must fill out a form in the website. The program will be available on August 15th. Consumption by people of Argentine nationality will be “Expressly Excluded” of the benefit.

The US$100 voucher will be accepted at all establishments participating in the program, which include a variety of tourist experiences available throughout Argentina. Options include cultural shows, adventure tourism and restaurants.

According to the information available in the program websitetourists who purchase a ticket or tour package to Argentina from January 1, 2023 to December 31 of the same year will receive a gift card personal and non-transferable to spend “only in Argentine territory during your stay in that country”.

When purchasing a ticket during the dates indicated, the tourism company must send Inprotur the following details of the tourist who made the purchase:

name and surname;

email;

dates of entry and exit from Argentina.

Points will be awarded according to the length of stay in the country, ranging from US$50 (3 nights) to US$75 (4 nights), and reaching US$100 (5 nights or more). Tourists can exchange points for any of the experiences offered in the program, as long as they have the necessary number for each one. To make use of the benefit, it is necessary to activate it upon arrival in Argentina at the designated locations.