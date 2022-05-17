The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Monday (May 16, 2022), in an interview with the program Live Wheel, which should put to vote the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 63 of 2013 soon. The proposal establishes the return of the quinquennium to judges and prosecutors: a 5% salary readjustment, every 5 years of work.

The initiative could cause a billionaire cost to the public coffers. Estimates range from R$ 2 to 7.5 billion, depending on the universe of beneficiaries considered.

Here’s the intact (2.6 MB) of the opinion of former senator Vital do Rêgo in the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission), favorable to the approval of the PEC. The document was approved by the collegiate in May 2014. Here is the intact of the original text of the PEC (2 MB), by the former senator Algello gin (PTB-DF).

The proposal, as approved by the CCJ, amends articles of the Constitution on the organization of the careers of the Judiciary and the MP (Public Ministry). The text proposes that:

judges and prosecutors must receive “monthly installment of appreciation by time of exercise” 5% of salary every 5 years of employment “effective exercise in legal activity”;

the total limit must be 7 readjustments;



the five-year readjustment does not comply with the salary cap for civil servants, of R$39,293;



the time count of “legal activity” it includes the exercise in the judiciary, in the MP, in public positions of legal careers and in the law;



guarantee of counting the exercise time prior to the publication of the standard, if approved;



guarantee of the extension of the benefit to retired judges and prosecutors.



Amendments by senators added to the text are intended to extend the benefit to other careers, such as federal public advocacy and federal public defenders.

Pacheco stated that he himself can be the rapporteur of the proposal. According to the president of the Senate, the return of the benefit is important to value the magistrates, in addition to compensating them for privations, such as not being able to have another job.

“It’s not a treat. In fact, it is a career structure that goes along with what Congress is about to finish and execute, which is the end of super salaries in the Judiciary”he said.

Procedure

The PEC was presented by former senator Gim Argello (PTB-DF) in 2013. Approved by the CCJ, the text was archived in December 2018 due to the end of the legislature. It was unarchived in March 2019, at the request of former senator Selma Arruda (Podemos-MT), whose mandate was terminated in 2020. It is ready to be analyzed by the plenary of the House. As it will be necessary to appoint a new rapporteur, changes are likely.

The authors of the PEC argued that the remuneration received by the magistrates who are part of the Judiciary is perceived as a subsidy, a modality that does not bring the real differentiation based on the length of service, unlike what happens with other public servants, who have career plans. settled down.

“Thus, Magistrates who occupy an isolated position or reach the last class of their career, even if they remain in the position for a decade, today receive the same allowance as those who hold only one year in the same position. This situation of obvious breach of isonomy, as it treats those with an unequal situation equally, seriously affects the National Judiciary”says the justification of the project.

Estimates

The bonus to judges and prosecutors could cost BRL 2 billion, according to CLP calculations (Public Leadership Center). The account was made based on the 2019 RAIS (Annual Social Information Report) for active employees.

According technical note of the entity38,000 people would benefit from the return of the quinquennium, which, in the assessment of the CLP, would increase inequality and make many earn above the civil service ceiling.

The body also counters the argument that judges with longer careers receive the same as newly admitted judges.

“The argument of those in favor of the PEC, that the remuneration evolution in the Judiciary is low, so as not to attract talents, is not valid. In fact, analyzing administrative and sample data, it can be seen that remuneration in this sector grows significantly more than that observed in the private sector, which would be aggravated with the PEC”evaluates the CLP.

Us calculations of legislative consultant Luiz Alberto dos Santos, the annual impact could exceed R$ 7.5 billion, if members of the Judiciary and MP, active and inactive, are considered.

The analysis was published in magazine text Theory and Debate, edited by the Perseu Abramo Foundation, linked to the PT.

“If the careers of federal public law, federal public defenders and Federal Police delegates are included, objects of most of the amendments already formalized to PEC 63/2013, considering the existing numbers in December 2021 of active, inactive and pensioners, and respective subsidies, the impacts, only at the federal level, could reach another R$ 1.6 billion/year”he said.