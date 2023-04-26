Text grants forgiveness to acronyms that did not meet the quota of resources for women and removes sanctions for accountability

Currently, it is being processed in CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) of the Chamber of Deputies to PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 9 of 2023, which grants amnesty to parties that did not comply with certain rules of the Electoral Justice.

Matter alters the Constitutional Amendment of 117/2022 –which stipulated, in April 2022, a minimum resource quota of 30% for female candidates– and withdraws sanctions on political parties that did not follow these electoral rules until the 2022 elections. Here’s the full of the text (166 KB).

The article has the signature of 184 deputies, among them the leader of the government in Casa Baixa, deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE), and opposition members, such as Bolsonarist Joe Thunder (PL-SC). Read the full list here.

The justification given by the deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA) in the text is that PEC 9 of 2023 would fit the “principle of electoral annuality”which stipulates that “Any alteration that modifies, even if transversely, the electoral process, will not be applied to the election that takes place within one year of the beginning of its validity”.

“In this context, many of the party entities found it difficult to adjust to the new constitutional command, due to the lack of another rule that presented the beacons or a greater elucidation on the matter pertinent to the distribution of the referred quotas”he said.

PROVISION OF ACCOUNTS AND RESOURCES OF ENTITIES

The text also excluded punishments for financial and electoral accountability of the parties before the enactment of the PEC, in addition to allowing the collection of funds from entities by the parties to pay debts with suppliers until August 2015.

According to Paulo Magalhães, the law 13.165/2015 works like “starting point” for the determination and, for this reason, authorizes resources coming from a legal entity to pay debts related to the period prior to the current legislation.

PEC 9 of 2023 is composed of only 3 articles. Read the full text of each of them below:

“Art. 3 – Sanctions of any nature, including the return and collection of amounts, fines or suspension of the Party Fund and the Special Campaign Financing Fund, will not be applied to parties that have not fulfilled the minimum quota of resources or that have not allocated the minimum amounts. on grounds of sex and race in the 2022 and earlier elections”

“Art. 4 – There will be no sanctions of any nature, including the return and collection of amounts, fines or suspension of the Party Fund and the Special Campaign Financing Fund, in the rendering of accounts for the financial and electoral period of the political parties that take place prior to the enactment of this amendment to the Constitutional Amendment”

“Art. 5 – The collection of funds from legal entities by political party is permitted, in any instance, to settle debts with suppliers contracted or assumed until August 2015.”

REVIEWS

For the attorney Roberto Livianuapprove the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution 9 of 23 “it is to undermine ethics, the rights of women, blacks, minorities, the duty to be accountable”.

“It’s more or less as if, by magic, there is no longer any duty of obedience to the Constitution and the law. As if the legal order and the democratic regime itself were suppressed and legal security, absolutely elementary for any nation to have minimal respectability before the world”, he wrote in article for the Power360.

On April 5, 50 organizations sent an open letter to the PEC signatory deputies to ask “immediate withdrawal” process of what, according to the institutions, would be “the greatest amnesty in history for political parties”.

In the document, they state that the content of the proposal “commits in a way the improvement of Brazilian democracy is incurable”. read here the entirety (124 KB).

“The proposal presented by Your Excellencies, however, consolidates the total impunity the widespread non-compliance with legal determinations by political parties Brazilians, making innocuous the rendering of accounts presented to the Electoral Justice in obedience to article 17 of the Federal Constitution”they said.

The letter is signed by organizations such as the Electoral Transparency BrazilPARLA (Brazilian Institute of Parliamentary Law), the inesc (Institute of Socioeconomic Studies) and Todaz in Politics.

PROCESSING AT THE CCJ

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution 9 of 2023 is being processed by the CCJ of the Chamber of Deputies. It was on the agenda for this Tuesday’s hearing (25.Apr.2023), however, it was not analyzed. To advance in Congress, you need to have admissibility approved by the collegiate.

If it is approved at the CCJ, it still needs to go through a special commission. Afterwards, it must be analyzed in the plenary of the Lower House, provided that there is consent from the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who has the decision-making power. In the case of PECs, there must be 308 favorable votes, that is, 3/5 of the deputies, in 2 rounds of voting.