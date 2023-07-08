Deutsche Wellei

07/07/2023 – 20:55

Bureaucracy in accessing the labor market for foreigners outside the European Union has been simplified. Know what changes.Canceled this Friday (07/07) by the Bundesrat, the upper house of the German Parliament, the reform of the immigration law that promises to simplify access to the German labor market for people outside the European Union (EU) ) passed its last legislative stage.

The changes will be introduced gradually until 2024.

See below a summary of the main points approved.

“Opportunity card” to look for a job

Allows foreigners to live in Germany for up to one year while looking for a job.

Prerequisite: have a professional qualification lasting at least two years or a university degree.

The cards, based on a point system, will be awarded to workers with good potential for the job market and considering the following criteria: professional qualifications and experience, knowledge of English and German, age and connections with Germany. In the case of couples, the professional potential of the partner is also taken into account.

Income: to have some income while looking for work, those who receive the card will also be able to engage in a casual occupation of up to 20 hours a week.

Simplified process for non-German students

Even those who still do not have the professional qualification recognized in Germany can migrate and start working from the first day in the country – except for professions regulated by law, such as law – provided they meet the following requirements:

Professional qualification with a minimum duration of two years.

Minimum professional experience of two years.

A concrete job offer with a minimum monthly salary according to the professional category.

Anyone who earns less than the stipulated minimum monthly income will need to have a professional qualification recognized in Germany. For this, employee and employer must meet any additional qualification requirements.

More flexibility for those who studied in Germany

Those who studied in Germany or have already had their professional qualification recognized will be able to work in a related area, if they so wish. For example: a mason could work as a painter, someone trained in business administration could work in logistics.

More flexibility for students and learners of German courses

Technical and higher level students will have more flexibility to reconcile their studies with some work.

Students at German language schools will be able to do occasional work.

Special rules for IT professionals

Professionals in the field of Information Technology will be able to work in Germany without an academic degree and without knowledge of German, as long as they prove their qualification by other means (professional experience).

Family meeting

Employed professionals who receive a residence permit from March 1, 2024 onwards will be able to bring their parents and even in-laws to Germany.

integration of refugees

People who applied for asylum in Germany before March 29, 2023 will be able to remain in the country regardless of the analysis of the application if they have a job offer for which they have adequate professional qualification.

