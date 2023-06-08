Minister proposed change in compensation to be paid to landowners in places occupied by indigenous peoples

The trial of the timeframe at the STF (Federal Supreme Court) was interrupted after the request for review by Minister André Mendonça, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (7.jun.2023). The interruption took place with the thesis presented by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who proposed changes to the compensation to be paid by the Union to landowners in places occupied by indigenous peoples.

Moraes followed the rapporteur of the process, Minister Edson Fachin, who voted against the time frame. Minister Nunes Marques, on the other hand, opened a divergence in favor of the time frame to limit the expansion of indigenous lands in the country. Thus, the trial was interrupted with a score of 2 to 1.

“I propose two questions to reconcile fundamental rights, which cannot be limited by a ruler that is the landmark, but to reconcile with the right of all those who in good faith acquired land [tradicionalmente indígenas]“said Moraes.

In this sense, Moraes stated that it is necessary “recognize the validity of private ownership of land traditionally occupied by indigenous people, provided that it has occurred in good faith”.

“We cannot close our eyes to the settlers who worked on these lands for 120, 130 years. They weren’t obliged 100 years ago to buy land and collect the anthropological report”he said.

For these cases, the minister stated that “full indemnity must be paid. I had no way of knowing […] that the omission or lapse of the public power occurred”.

However, Moraes hinted at the possibility of offering a “compensation” of land in cases where the places considered as traditional indigenous lands already have “a built city”. He highlighted that the new area must “keep similarities with the indigenous way of life and tradition”.

As for indigenous lands inhabited until October 5, 1988 –the date of promulgation of the Constitution– or where there is evidence that the original peoples were being dispossessed, the minister pointed out that “possession must be recognized and demarcated, with the improvements.”