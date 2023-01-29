France wants to raise minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030

French workers are against Emmanuel Macron’s government’s proposal to raise the retirement age of 62 years to 64 years by 2030.

The project was presented on January 10 by the French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and approved by the Council of Ministers on Monday (23.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the proposal (966 KB, in French).

The French government’s goal is for it to take effect in September 2023. The text, which has already received the approval of the Council of Ministers, should be debated in Parliament in early February.

According to Macron, “the goal [da reforma] is to bolster our prepaid pension schemes that would otherwise be at risk as we continue to finance with credit.”

To implement the new retirement rules, the process will be gradual. It will be increased by 1 quarter per year from September 1, 2023. Thus, the legal minimum age should be 63 years and 3 months in 2027 and will reach 64 years in 2030.

The contribution period will also gradually increase by 3 months. Thus, the minimum age will increase from 42 years to 43 years by 2027.

As of 2027, it will be necessary to be of the minimum age and to have worked the age of 43 to benefit from the full board. People who retire at age 67 will automatically benefit from a full pension (no discount), even without having worked for 43 years.

French people in a situation of invalidity or incapacity may stop working at a maximum of 62 years. Disabled workers will be able to stop at age 55.

Regarding long careers, as the journeys of people who started working at a young age are called, the retirement system will be adapted. The rules depend on the age at which the French citizen entered the job market:

before age 16 – they can leave from the age of 58;

– 16 to 18 years old – from the age of 60;

– 18 to 20 years old – from 62 years old.

Some “special arrangements”which deal with pension funds other than the general regime, will be closed if the proposal is approved.

New hires, for example, in the RATP (Autonomous Transport of Paris, in the French acronym), electricity and gas industries branch, at the Bank of France, notaries and members of the cese (Economic, Social and Environmental Council of France, in the French acronym) will be abolished from the special pension scheme and, therefore, will pass to the general scheme.

The military will not be affected by the proposal and will continue with the right to retire before the general minimum age. Private employees, in turn, will follow the same rules as public employees.

With the project, the pension for careers with a full minimum wage contribution cannot be less than 85% of the net minimum wage –at €1,200 gross per month (about R$6,600, at the current rate)– and the minimum pension will increase by €100 per month for careers of 43 years.

LEGISLATIVE REACTIONS

the party chairman republicans, Eric Ciotticonsidered on the right, had put the conditions for your party’s possible support for the government’s pension proposal: “Reform yes, [mas] we will discuss the pace and timing of this reform”.

After presenting the project, the party said it was “pleased to have been heard” by the government, mainly regarding the pace of postponement of the retirement age and the reassessment of small pensions, not only for future retirees, but also for current ones.

The left-wing coalition, made up of Socialist PartyThe La France Insoumise (França Insubmissa, in free translation) and by the ecologistscalled for the 1st day of mobilization against the social security reform enacted by the unions. “The Macron-Borne reform is a serious social setback”reacted the leader of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Labor Minister Olivier Dussopt said on Monday (23.jan), after approval by Macron’s ministers, that the reform will save € 18 billion (about R$ 99 billion, at current exchange rates) by 2030.

The minister also stated that the increase in the legal age proposed by the reform would be equivalent to “renunciation of the financial equilibrium of the system”. According to Dussopt, an index on the employment of seniors should be created for companies with more than 300 workers.

Discussions in the National Assembly and the Senate should begin on February 6th and end by March 26th, the deadline for the final approval of the reform within the scope of the bill to amend the financing of Social Security (PLFRSS). The information is from JDN.

GENERAL STRIKE

On Thursday (Jan 19), around 1.1 million people took to the streets in France to demonstrate against the government’s pension reform proposal. A new demonstration is scheduled for January 31.

Acts were recorded in at least 9 cities, including the capital Paris, Toulouse, Marseille, Nantes, Clermont-Ferrand, Montpellier, Tours, Nice, Lyon. The general strike closed metro stations and tourist spots in France.



Emmanuel Macron commented on the demonstrations while speaking to journalists. The French president was in Barcelona, ​​Spain, for a Franco-Spanish summit. At the time, he said he was “good and legitimate that all opinions can be expressed”.

In Paris, a group of protesters threw cans, bottles and sticks at police. Security agents responded with tear gas. At least 44 people were arrested in the French capital, according to the Le Figaro.

According to the CGT, 400,000 protesters participated in the act in Paris. The French government said that the act in the French capital was attended by 80,000 people.

This report was produced in partnership with journalism intern Maria Eduarda Cardoso under the supervision of editor Victor Labaki.