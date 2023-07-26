President has hip arthrosis and confirmed this Tuesday (July 25) that he will undergo surgery in October due to frequent pain

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) confirmed this Tuesday (July 25, 2023) that he will undergo surgery in October to treat the arthrosis in his hip shortly after participating in major international meetings, such as the Brics and G20 meetings. The procedure consists of removing the worn joint from the head of the femur and replacing it with a prosthesis, which will fit into a receiver placed in the pelvis.

On Sunday (July 23), the president went to the hospital complaining of pain in the region. According to the Chief Executive, the discomfort has increased and, therefore, he has become convinced that it is necessary to carry out the procedure, which he previously intended to do only in 2024.

According to experts consulted by the Power360, the procedure is quite simple and the prosthesis should last for the rest of the president’s life, without the need for further operations. With surgery, the pain is expected to disappear completely.

Before the operation, it is recommended that the patient undergo physical therapy as a way to prepare the musculature. The practice should also be maintained in the postoperative period. Find out how to proceed:

According to the president, the doctors informed that 3 hours after the procedure it would be possible “take a step” with the help of a walker.

For the rheumatologist and president of the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology, Marco Antonio Loures, Lula would possibly have to spend 1 to 2 days under medical monitoring because of his age. She could resume normal activities in a week or even less. “Just don’t walk too much, do physical therapy and avoid climbing stairs, these are basic care”says the doctor.

Regarding the possible risks of the surgery, orthopedist Renato Ganzerli says there are chances of complications such as thrombosis and embolism, but they are minimal: “Statistically, recovery is good and most evolve very well”.

Marco Antonio Loures reiterates the information: “Usually, it is a safe and easy surgery to perform. The big problem would be secondary post-surgery infections, but it is a matter of care”.

WHAT IS ARTHROSIS

it is an early wear on the cartilage that covers the joints; in Lula’s case, it affects the joint between the femur and the pelvis;

according to Loures, cartilage deterioration is natural and accompanies aging. However, when it occurs more quickly than expected, arthrosis sets in, which causes severe pain and can limit movement;

Lula is currently undergoing infiltration treatment. According to orthopedist Ganzerli, the technique consists of applying anti-inflammatory or hyaluronic acid directly to the joint, which will work as a lubricant or reduce the inflammatory process and pain: “There are 2 types of infiltration done on the hip. The most common is the injection of corticoid, an anti-inflammatory that acts on pain, but does not act on wear. There is also infiltration made with hyaluronic acid, a supplement that improves cartilage health” ;

; the duration of the injection varies for each patient, but is, on average, from 6 months to 1 year;

when treatment with infiltration or oral medication no longer has the desired effect, the patient can opt for surgery.

SQUID HEALTH

Since taking over the Planalto, Lula has had a history of health problems. On February 25, President he did hip, spine and lumbar resonance at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in Brasília. On March 25, the PT candidate canceled a trip to China to recover from bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to the influenza A virus.

Before, he maintained a physical exercise routine and shared the activities on his profiles on social networks. She stopped the almost daily habit in 2022, especially after moving to a hotel in the central region of Brasília. He moved to Palácio da Alvorada, the official residence of the Presidency of the Republic, on February 6.

