Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 20:11

Singer Zezé Di Camargo, 61, announced this Thursday, the 11th, that he and his fiancée, influencer Graciele Lacerda, 43, are expecting a baby. The artist and his partner had been trying to conceive the child through in vitro fertilization (IVF) for four years and, this time, the procedure was successful.

The influencer had already publicly commented on her dream of becoming a mother. The documentary about the Camargo family available on Netflix, for example, shows Graciele in a human reproduction clinic accompanied by the country singer, who has undergone a vasectomization.

In addition to the challenges imposed by their age, a vasectomy – a medical procedure for male sterilization – made it impossible to conceive naturally, so they opted for IVF. “Our miracle,” the couple celebrated when announcing the pregnancy on social media.

What is in vitro fertilization?

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a method of assisted reproduction. In this process, the union of the egg and sperm occurs in a laboratory environment, resulting in the formation of an embryo that is later transferred to the woman’s uterus.

The procedure is recommended for people who are having difficulty or are unable to conceive a baby naturally. The technique is generally suggested for couples who have tried to get pregnant for a year without success and have not achieved good results with other treatments, such as artificial insemination.

Some of the main indications for the use of IVF include women over 35 years of age; those who wish to become pregnant through independent production; patients who have ovulation problems, moderate to advanced stage endometriosis or obstruction of the fallopian tubes; and men with low sperm count or absence of sperm in the ejaculate.

According to doctor Larissa Matsumoto, specialist in assisted reproduction at the Vida Bem Vinda clinic, a Fertgroup unit, the success rate of the procedure is 40%, on average. The result of the treatment is especially influenced by three factors: the woman’s age, the ovarian reserve (number of follicles, structures that contain the eggs, present in the body) and the quality of the sperm.

Step by step

The IVF process involves four steps: ovarian stimulation, gamete collection, fertilization and embryo transfer.

Gynecologist Silvana Chedid, from the Assisted Reproduction Center at Hospital Sírio-Libanês, explains that, before starting treatment, the couple undergoes a consultation in which tests are requested for both.

After the tests, the first clinical stage consists of stimulating the ovaries to increase follicle production. To do this, injections of stimulating hormone medications are administered for a period of 10 to 12 days. When the follicles reach the stage considered “mature”, the aspiration (collection) of the eggs is scheduled. The procedure is performed in a surgical center, lasts up to 30 minutes and is painless.

Simultaneously with the egg collection, the male gametes are collected. Then, in the laboratory, the eggs and sperm are placed in culture dishes and, using an ultra-fine needle, the embryologist injects one sperm into each egg.

The fertilized eggs are cultured in the laboratory, where they turn into embryos and are finally transferred to the woman’s uterus.

Treatment costs

According to Chedid, the cost of treatment can vary depending on the type and quantity of medication for ovarian stimulation and the costs of the in vitro fertilization laboratory. Expenses for the latter vary between R$12,000 and R$20,000 and the price of the medication depends on the patient’s age.

“Younger women use less medication, so they spend less. They can spend between R$2,000 and R$4,000. Older women, who have a lower ovarian reserve, need a higher dose and can spend more, between R$7,000 and R$10,000,” he says.

Effects of late fatherhood

When we talk about the relationship between age and fertility, attention usually turns to the woman’s body. In fact, the impact of time is more significant on the female body. From the age of 35, the quantity and quality of follicles decreases and, as the years go by, the ovarian reserve is depleted.

For men, the story is different. Male reproductive life lasts longer, but sperm quality also declines, usually after the age of 50. This decline can be accelerated by factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and obesity.

“We often only focus on the mother’s age, which is, of course, one of the main factors that compromise the chances of pregnancy. However, we know that the father’s age also has an influence, as do the lifestyle habits of both the mother and the father,” highlights Larissa Matsumoto.

As the father’s age increases, there may be a reduction in the chance of pregnancy and an increase in the risk of miscarriage because time impacts the expression of genes, influencing the production of proteins.

According to the doctor, two conditions associated with these factors are autism and schizophrenia in children. Studies have attributed a greater risk of these conditions to fathers over 45 years of age, but especially those over 50.

Although there is no consensus on when fatherhood can be considered “late”, it is known that semen quality decreases as time goes by, especially depending on lifestyle. “Fathers who have good habits are subject to less harmful processes in relation to age”, says the doctor.

IVF in vasectomized men

Vasectomy interrupts the circulation of sperm produced by the testicles and carried to the canals that lead to the urethra. Blocking the exit of gametes, however, does not prevent them from continuing to be produced, explains Chedid.

“We can obtain sperm directly from the testicle and fertilize the eggs in the laboratory, in vitro, by transferring the embryos to the uterine cavity,” he says. This is why in vitro fertilization allows vasectomized men to become fathers.

The sample is removed by puncture and, in most cases, a portion is frozen for use in future IVF attempts, preventing the man from having to undergo the procedure again.