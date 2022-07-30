Device developed by Brazilian startup Noar is able to measure olfactory quality in digitized tests

One unpublished study led by Brazilian doctor Márcio Nakanishione of the main otolaryngologists in the country, can revolutionize the way of evaluating a person’s olfactory ability, help sectors of the economy that need professionals with a good sense of smell and measure the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic on the population –one of the most reported symptoms of those who had covid is no longer being able to discern smells.

The research conducted by Nakanishi was developed by the University of Brasília and peer-reviewed by the journal Ifar (International Forum of Allergy and Rhinology), number 1 in the world in the field of rhinology in 2020. The study’s differential is a portable device developed by the startup Up in the air and able to measure whether the patient’s sense of smell is normal, with some degree of loss or even total loss.

Watch the video and understand how the device works (2min4s):

HOW IS THE DEVICE

the device weighs about 500 grams;

measures 21.5 cm long and 16.1 cm wide;

has two versions: with touch screen and without screen;

the non-screen version works connected to a smartphone;

both have internal space for 20 capsules;

each capsule can emit up to 100 shots of a specific scent.

HOW THE DEVICE WORKS

the patient answers 40 multiple-choice questions;

before each question, the device emits a smell, without dilution in alcohol or other solvents, for 5 seconds;

the smell is emitted by a small orifice;

after smelling the scent, the patient says which scent it is –it has 4 answer options;

at the end of the test, he receives the result;

the entire test takes around 12 minutes.

RESULT CLASSIFICATION FOR MEN

40 to 32 hits – normosmia (normal sense of smell);

31 to 28 hits – mild microsmia (mild loss);

27 to 24 hits – moderate microsmia (moderate loss);

23 to 17 hits – severe microsmia (severe loss);

16 or less hits – anosmia (absence of smell).

RESULT CLASSIFICATION FOR WOMEN

40 to 35 hits – normosmia (normal sense of smell);

34 to 31 hits – mild microsmia (mild loss);

30 to 26 hits – moderate microsmia (moderate loss);

25 to 19 hits – severe microsmia (severe loss);

18 or less hits – anosmia (absence of smell).

WHEN IT WILL BE AVAILABLE